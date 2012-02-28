Sony announces new range of superzoom compacts

Sony has introduced three new compact cameras featuring ultra high zooms to slot into its line-up, with up to 30x optical zoom available.

Sitting at the top of the new line-up is the Cybershot HX20V, which is equipped with an AA lens and comes with several advanced shooting features.

It also uses an 18.2 million pixel Exmor R CMOS sensor coupled with a Bionz processor for ultra quick speeds and low-noise images in low light.

Quick autofocus is also promised taking approximately 0.13 seconds in daylight and 0.21 seconds in low light, which is designed to help capture split-second moments.

20x zoom is offered, along with Full HD video recording at up to 50p, artistic Picture Effect modes and in-built GPS.

HX10V

The HX10V is also available, with similar specifications as the HX20V, such as the same 18.2 million pixel sensor, but with a smaller zoom range at just 16x.

Also available with a 16x zoom is the H90, which features a 24mm wide-angle lens and a 16.1 million pixel sensor.

It is also equipped with 720p HD movie shooting, a 7.5cm LCD screen, Sweep Panorama, iAuto and panoramic image mode.

Bridge camera

Finally, the HX200V is a 30x optical zoom camera featuring full manual control.

Full HD video recording at 50p is available, along with Superior Auto, high-speed autofocus, Picture Effects, 3D shooting and an 18.2 million pixel sensor.

UK prices for the new cameras have yet to be announced.