More compact system cameras in Japanese top 20 than DSLRs

The newly launched Olympus PEN E-P3 was the 6th most popular camera in Japan last week

A new record has been set in Japan for camera sales. According to BCNranking, 11 out of the 20 most popular cameras sold in Japan were mirrorless compact system cameras.

Highest on the list was the newly launched Olympus PEN E-P3 twin lens kit, which rose from no.83 to no.6 last week.

Other cameras in the top 20 include the Olympus PEN E-P3 single lens kit (no.9), Lumix GF2 white double lens kit (no.7) and the recently announced Sony NEX-C3 (no.12).

Older cameras, such as the Olympus E-PL1 and Olympus E-PL2, continue to appear on the list too.

Traditional DSLR systems still make up the top five in the list, though, with the Nikon D3100 entry-level model at the top, closely followed by the Canon EOS Kiss X5 (or the 600D to use its European name).

This is the first time that the majority of the cameras in the top 20 list have been mirrorless systems, which is a telling indicator of the format's growing popularity.

Nikon and Canon have yet to enter the compact system camera market, but rumours are circulating about imminent announcements from both companies.

It's harder to assess the popularity of cameras in other countries such as the UK, since detailed reports are not made available.

Taking a quick peek at the best-selling cameras on Amazon, however, puts the Panasonic Lumix FS35 compact camera at the top of the list, with the first system camera, the Nikon D3000, not appearing until no.5.

In Amazon's top-selling compact system camera list, the Panasonic G3 tops the list, followed by its predecessor the G2.

Keep following TechRadar for more information on compact system camera sales performance as it emerges.

Via 43 Rumors