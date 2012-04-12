Canon expands Cinema EOS system

Canon will be expanding on its new cinema EOS system this year with the production of four EF cinema lenses and the 4k video supporting SLR, the EOS-1D C.

The EOS-1D C will be targeting the motion picture, television and high-resolution production industries with its new line of cinema systems.

The camera will support high video quality that performs in low lighting conditions and will have a film-like dynamic range. Its main feature is the 4k (4,096 x 2,160) video recording system with 4:2:2 colour samplings for a range of resolutions and variable frame rates.

The video will be recorded using 8-bit motion JPEG compression and capturing frame rates of up to 1080/60p. The EOS-1D C will also feature a Canon Log Gamma for high-quality video, designed to facilitate the maximum amount of information without large file sizes.

Flexibility and lenses

The EOS-1D C is based on the core specifications of the EOS-1D X, providing an 18.1MP full-frame CMOS sensor, with the option to adjust image resolution to suit a subject or desired output.

The 4K's pixels can be cropped to an area equivalent to an APS-H sensor, while it's shooting. There will also be an additional Super 35mm crop in HD recording.

A full-frame sensor means that videographers should be able to enjoy shallow depth of field effects with blur and light capturing capabilities and a sensitivity range up to ISO 25,600.

The EOS-1D c will be compatible with more than 60 EF lenses, with a focal range from 8mm to 800mm.

On top of this Canon will release four new cinematography zoom lenses to be compatible with the 4K filming. Canon say that the lenses will be smaller, lighter and more compact and will be available with EF and PL mounts.

There will be two wide-angle zoom lenses, the CN-E15.5-47mm T2.8 L S with an EF mount, and the CN-E15.5-47mm T2.8 L SP with a PL mount. The other two lenses are said to be telephoto, the CN-E30-105mm T2.8 L S with an EF mount, and the CN-E30-105mm T2.8 L SP with a PL mount.

Each of the lenses will have a compact and lightweight body to support a wide focal range for handheld shooting.

Prototypes of these lenses are going to be on display at the NAB 2012 exhibition for video and broadcasting equipment from 16-19 April 2012 in Las Vegas.