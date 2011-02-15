Motorola boss rules out Windows Phone 7 handsets

Motorola will not be joining Nokia in manufacturing Windows Phone 7 handsets.

Senior executive Christy Wyatt told journalists at Mobile World Congress that Microsoft's new mobile OS was a "closed platform" that wouldn't allow Moto to provide a unique experience for its users.

"I don't envision us using Microsoft," said the company's VP of software and services product management. "I would never say never but it's not something we're entertaining now.

"There were a bunch of things that we believed about Microsoft that ended up not being true, mostly about what functionality it would have in what period of time."

100% Android

Wyatt says the late arrival of WP7 was also a factor in Moto committing exclusively to Android. "We're the only vendor who is 100 percent Android."

Motorola will continue the Android expansion the has helped the mobile branch of the company back from the laughing stock of the industry to become a top drawer player once again.

The next step for the company, says Wyatt, is a better handling of the upgrade process as users seek quick transitions to the newest versions of Google's ever-changing OS.

She says: "The entire upgrade process has humbled us a bit through this past year. If you aren't thoughtful about how you designed (the upgrade process) in the first place you'll have a hard time designing and pushing out upgrades.

"But we were better with Froyo then with Éclair and we'll be even better with Gingerbread," which is next on the list for Android phone owners.

