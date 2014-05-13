Moto G with 4G official, gets a microSD slot to boot

While busily announcing the new Moto E, Motorola has also seen fit to unveil an update to its much-loved Moto G handset: it's giving it 4G smarts.

The device is much the same as the original Moto G, but with the addition of a microSD slot and the new 4G connection topping things off nicely.

Bloatware haters will be pleased to hear it's coming with Android KitKat and no extra bells or whistles, while the colour options for the front are black or white.

The Moto G 4G will launch in "the coming weeks" globally with a price-tag of US$219 (about AU$270), but no firm Aussie date or pricing has yet been revealed. The 3G version has been on sale for just under $250 in Australia since January 21.