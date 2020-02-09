Oscars 2020 live stream: how to watch tonight's Academy Awards online from anywhere

The Oscars - the night of the year where the world of cinema and celebrity combine. The tuxes and haute-couture ball gowns are ready to be papped on the red carpet, tearful speeches prepared...it's officially time for the 92nd Academy Awards. So keep reading and we'll tell you how to get a 2020 Oscars live stream from anywhere in the world.

Whether you're tuning in to the Academy Awards to watch the best dressed celebs, or you've got your fingers crossed that Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor or Renée Zellweger picks up her second ever award - the Oscars is always a must-see spectacular occasion.

Oscars 2020: where and when As has been tradition since the 2002 Academy Awards, this year's spectacle will come from the Dolby Theater, right in the heart of Hollywood, Los Angeles. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 9 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET/ 1am GMT and midday AEDT on Monday.

Following last year's fashion, the Oscars 2020 will be going host-less and will most likely lean on its presenters, especially after the success that it was last time around.

Not to mention, it has been confirmed that the one and only Billie Eilish will be performing. She joins a wide range of artists that have previously performed at the awards ceremony, including Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Queen and Adam Lambert last year.

The Oscar nominations in the best director category is especially tough, with a selection of some very talented individuals. Amongst them are Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Todd Phillips (Joker).

We may also see Scarlett Johansson bag two trophies - one for best supporting actress and the other for best actress.

Ready to catch all the action as it happens? Follow our guide to make sure you can get a 2020 Oscars live stream from absolutely anywhere in the world.

How to watch a 2020 Oscars live stream from outside your country

Keep scrolling if you want to know your viewing options in the US, Canada, UK and Australia (pssssst, it's absolutely FREE Down Under!).

But it's worth noting that if you're away from your country this Oscar night and were hoping to watch your home coverage on your laptop or mobile, it will inevitable be geo-blocked. Annoying but this easily fixed, with a VPN you can change your IP address to a location back in your own hometown or country that will then allow you to stream the event as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch the 2020 Oscars: live stream in the USA

ABC once again has the rights to air the Oscars in the US. So as long as ABC is one of the television channels you can get, then you're all set! The whole thing gets a bit more complicated if you want to watch the Oscars online however. Live streaming on abc.com and via the network's app is only available in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco. And you'll only be able to do this if you have a participating TV provider. Outside that, these are the other streaming services which will let you get an Oscars live stream provided you have a subscription. The good thing is that most also have a free trial that let's you give it a try without cost. But we strongly suggest that your city/state is covered in the TS&Cs as not every service covers every place in the US:

How to watch an Oscars live stream in the UK for FREE

UK-based film fans will be able to watch the whole thing take place on the Sky Cinema Oscars channel or Sky Go if you're on mobile. Not a Sky subscriber? That's not going to stand in your way, as a Now TV Cinema Pass let's you get all of Sky's film channels for a mere £11.99 per month. Not only that, but if you've never used Now TV before, you can get a 7-day free trial meaning you can watch the Oscars in all their glory absolutely FREE and then cancel it afterwards. Even better, it currently has an offer that lets you get a whole month of Sky Cinema AND Entertainment for a measly £4.99. Oscar-worthy value! Red carpet coverage kicks off at 10pm GMT and continues all the way up to the start of the ceremony at 1am Monday morning. As described above, it's easy to watch this even if you're abroad. Simply download and install a VPN and then change the server location to one inside the UK.

How to live stream the Academy Awards for FREE in Australia

Great news, Aussie film fans. Unlike in most other countries around the world, you get free access to watch the 92nd Oscars thanks to Channel 7. So for those with access to the channel it's as easy as switching on the TV or using the mobile 7Plus app to enjoy all the action. It's on at a very leisurely 12pm AEDT on Monday, February 10 with an encore later at 7.30pm. Outside Australia today? There's also the option of using a VPN as described above if you're away from home and still want to catch that Oscars coverage.

How to stream the Oscars live in Canada

Canadian fans are in luck as CTV will show the 92nd Academy Awards live on television. However, if you don’t have a TV, you can still watch the awards show on the network’s website though you will have to select your TV service provider and sign in with your CTV account. It all starts at 5.30pm ET / 3.30pm MT with the red carpet coverage, wit the ceremony due at 8pm ET.

How to get an Oscars live stream in India

Star India once again has the rights to show the glitz and glamour of the Academy Awards. It has red carpet action from 5am and then all the prize-giving and songs from the ceremony commencing at 6.30am on Monday morning. You'll need access to the Star Movies Select as part of your satellite package to watch.

Best Picture nominees at the 2020 Academy Awards

The big prize of the night is the Best Picture award - and here are the nine nominees competing for it: