Optus is doubling the data on some of its best 5G plans

As Optus continues to roll out its 5G network across the country, the telco is hoping to tempt new customers to its 5G-ready phones by doubling your data on selected plans.

Android users, you’re in luck – this offer is currently available across Samsung's 5G range of smartphones, and the deal is for the two bigger plans (Large and Extra Large), so the data doubling will make more of an impact.

When you buy a selected handset, you’ll score double the data for your first 12 months free of charge – that’s a total of 200GB on the Large plan or an unprecedented 240GB on the Extra Large plan.

If you want to keep getting the additional data after the 12-month period ends, you can opt to stay in for just AU$10 each month.

Below, we’ve selected three eligible plans to suit a range of budgets.

Best value: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G (128GB) | 200GB of data | 24 months | AU$119.36 per month The Galaxy S20 Plus is the middle handset from Samsung’s latest range of flagships, and it’s our best value pick if you’re looking to double-up on data. It’s the choice if you want more than just 5G capabilities from your phone. It’s a powerful yet sleek device with impressive camera specs – that’s a 12MP main camera, paired with a 64MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide one too. Opt for the Large plan and you’ll get 200GB of data for your first 12 months, unlimited national calls and text plus unlimited calls and text to selected countries. Optus will also throw in a 12-month free trial of Apple Music. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,864.64

View Deal