One-day only: Telstra knocks AU$240 off the Apple Watch 6

We’re just one day away from the Apple Watch 7 becoming available, and that means deep discounts on the Apple Watch 6 are highly likely to arrive as well. Telstra has done just that, and for this month’s Telstra Day, you can get the Watch 6 for AU$509 – that’s a AU$240 discount off its usual retail price.

And of course, there’s big savings on smartphones available today too. For the Android crowd, the schmick Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is now AU$500 off, while the iPhone 12 Pro is AU$350 off for the Apple faithful. These aren’t quite the lowest prices we’ve seen on these handsets, but it’s still a good deal, particularly if you don’t want to fork out for the newest models.

The good news is, you don’t need to pair any of these products with a Telstra mobile plan to score the discount from the online store either, as every device on sale can be purchased outright with the discount being applied at checkout. Of course, you do have the option of signing up for a Telstra plan as well, which will also let you pay the device off in monthly instalments.

Our top picks from the sale are below, just keep in mind the offers are only available until midnight tonight (October 7).

Apple Watch 6 (40mm, GPS + Cell) | AU$749 AU$509 (save AU$240) With the Apple Watch 7 soon to be released, it’s great to see the Watch 6 with such a deep discount. The main factor to note is that the Watch 7 is only an incremental upgrade, with changes mostly coming to the screen (20% bigger, 70% brighter always-on display). So if that’s not important to you, why not save AU$240 on the Watch 6 instead? This discounted 40mm model comes with GPS and cellular connectivity, but if you’d prefer the 44mm case with GPS and cellular, it’s also on sale for AU$559 – down from AU$799.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) | AU$1,699 AU$1,349 (save AU$350) Now that the iPhone 13 Pro is available, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro that came before it – but it’s still available at certain retailers. It looks very similar to the newer phone at first glance, and it comes with mostly the same camera setup: a wide, an ultra-wide and a telephoto lens each with a 12MP sensor (though you'll be missing cinematic mode in the 12 Pro). The iPhone 12 Pro is still an excellent device, and it’s now AU$350 off at Telstra.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB) | AU$1,848 AU$1,348 (save AU$500) If you want the best that Samsung has to offer, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the phone for you. It has a huge 6.8-inch screen, five cameras and the best zoom on any Android phone currently available. Those features mean this is quite a pricey phone, but now you can buy it outright from Telstra at AU$500 off. It’s worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S22 range is expected early next year, but the S21 Ultra is the current cream of the crop.View Deal

iPad Air 4 (64GB, Wi-Fi + Cell) | AU$1,099 AU$999 (save AU$100) The iPad Air 4 is a powerhouse tablet, with the kind of top-end specs that make it tricky to justify upgrading to the ultra-premium iPad Pro. So, if you’re looking for the sweet spot between the extremes of Apple’s tablet lineup, this is it. The display is 10.9-inches, and inside the chassis sits the A14 chipset (the same silicon that powers the iPhone 12 range). This small AU$100 discount comes on the 64GB version, with Wi-Fi and cellular connection.View Deal