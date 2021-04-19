Now streaming: Best TV shows and movies this week in Australia (April 19-25)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies of the week to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies this week include the Netflix Original sci-fi drama Stowaway, and the series finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier over on Disney Plus. There's also a nice selection of other shows and movies landing on Australia's streaming services, too. Here are our streaming picks for the weekend of April 19-25, 2021.

Disney Plus

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (TV series – series finale available 23/4/2021)

The new Captain America has had his title rightfully removed following a very public freak-out, but that's not the end for his character, and the Flag Smashers still need to be dealt with. Meanwhile, Sam has started to come to terms with the shield that was given to him and what it means to take on that responsibility. We expect everything to tie up nicely in this week's surely epic series finale.

Netflix

Stowaway (Movie – available 22/4/2021)

An unintended stowaway throws a space mission to Mars in jeopardy when it becomes apparent that there won't be enough oxygen for everyone to return home. Featuring an all-star cast that includes Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, Stowaway has all the makings of a tense science fiction drama.

Binge / Foxtel Now

Mare of Easttown (TV Series – available 19/4/2021)

HBO's latest limited series features Kate Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who must attempt to solve a local murder as her own life falls apart. Also starring Australia's own Guy Pearce, Mare of Easttown looks set to be a quality drama with fantastic acting across the board.

Amazon Prime Video

Lost in London (Movie – premieres 24/4/2021)

In his wildly experimental directorial debut, Woody Harrelson plays himself in a one-take film which was originally broadcast live as it was being filmed! Lost in London sees Woody's life unravel over the course of one adventure-filled night. Sounds like it could be a fun watch!

Stan

RuPaul's Drag Race: Season 13 finale (TV Series – available 24/4/2021)

In its 16th episode, the 13th extravagant season of RuPaul's Drag Race will come to a stunning close, but you won't have to wait for more – Mama Ru has something special lined up for Drag Race fans, with the very first season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under landing on May 1st!