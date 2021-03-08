Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (March 8-14)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, every Monday we'll be highlighting the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of this week's highlights, separated by streaming service, with binge-worthy new shows sitting alongside some great big-budget new movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

Thankfully, there's a nice selection of new shows and great movies landing on Australia's streaming services for watching Monday through Sunday. Here are our streaming picks for the week of March 8-14, 2021.

Disney Plus

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision (TV series – available 12/3/2021)

WandaVision might be over, but that doesn't mean we have to get off this train just yet – Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision is an upcoming series that will take us behind the scenes of the hit show, giving us a look into the creative process that made the show so unique and interesting.

Amazon Prime Video

Making Their Mark (TV Series – available 12/3/2021)

Finally, a premium sports documentary series for Australians! In Making Their Mark, we get an inside look at six teams in the AFL during what can only be described as the most challenging year in the sport's history.

Netflix

Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (Movie – available 13/3/2021)

If you've been keeping up with the wildly popular Fast and Furious saga, you'll know that the characters of Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Shaw (Jason Statham) have an intense rivalry going on. However, they're going to have to put their differences aside in order to stop a cyber-genetically enhanced terrorist (Idris Elba) whose plans involve Shaw's sister (Vanessa Kirby). If you like your action huge and your banter vicious, you'll likely get a kick out of Hobbs & Shaw.

Binge / Foxtel Now

Genera+ion (TV Series – available 11/3/2021)

From creator Lena Dunham (Girls) comes Genera+ion, this darkly funny series follows of a group of Orange County high school students as they explore their sexuality and question their beliefs about family and community. Stars Justice Smith (The Get Down).

Stan

Bill and Ted Face the Music (Movie – available 9/3/2021)

Picking up almost 30 years after the events of Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey, our titular heroes (once again played by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves) find themselves still trying to write the song that will bring the world together. Unfortunately, they're running out time, which means they'll have to travel to the future in order to hopefully hear their song after they've already written it.