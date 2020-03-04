No Time To Die release date pushed back to late 2020 as coronavirus fears escalate

The next James Bond movie, No Time To Die, has been pushed back from an April release date to late 2020 amid fears over the spread of coronavirus. Originally due on April 3, the movie will now release on an unspecified date in November.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time To Die will be postponed until November 2020," says a statement posted on the official 007 account.

This is the first major motion picture to have its release date affected by the global spread of coronavirus, and it seems unlikely that it'll be the last.

