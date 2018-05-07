New Fitbit Versa update could make it the best wearable for women

Fitbit has announced that two anticipated features will soon arrive for owners of either the Fitbit Versa or Fitbit Ionic.

The wearables company will be one of the first to support female health tracking natively when it lands first on iOS and Windows this week, and on Android later this month. Beyond helping women track their menstrual cycle and ovulation via the app, it wants to educate women on what they should expect during those monthly cycles.

By selecting daily modifiers related to menstrual flow, fluids and symptoms, women can learn more about what goes on in their bodies and the Fitbit wearable can keep you informed.

Next up are quick replies, a feature that’s exclusive to Android. Whether you’re using the stock messaging app, WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, users can send off a quick reply that’s a default “yes”, “no”, etc, or something custom and personal.