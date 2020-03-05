Moto G8 announced, as Motorola continues its scattered series launch

The Moto G8 series has been released in quite a confusing order, at least compared to the G7 range which all came out in one go, and now there's another device being thrown on the pile - the Moto G8.
First there was Moto G8 Plus and G8 Play in October 2019 (although the latter only came out in a few regions), then the Moto G8 Power and G Stylus launched in February 2020 (again, the latter isn't coming everywhere), and now the titular Moto G8 has just been announced.
The Moto G8 has three rear cameras including a 16MP main, 2MP macro and 8MP ultra-wide snapper, plus a 8MP camera on the front. That means it has the lowest camera specs of the G8 range, aside from the G8 Play.
The screen is a 6.4-inch HD+ LCD display, with a punch-hole selfie camera breaking it up in the top left corner. There's also a decent-sized 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging which, frankly, isn't very fast - we've seen similar handsets boast 18W charging speeds.
In terms of chipset, you get a Snapdragon 665 processor, which is something you'd find in many affordable phones. There's 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card.
There's no word on a Moto G8 release date or price just yet, but we've noticed Motorola isn't using the G8 moniker for US-only releases, instead just calling devices the 'Moto G', and that implies this phone isn't going to stick to that region like the Moto G Stylus.
When we find out more about when you could get your hands on this phone, or when we get to test it ourselves for a hands-on then full review, we'll update you, so stay tuned.