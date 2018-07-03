Best HP laptops 2018: the top HP laptops we’ve seen and tested

HP is slowly but surely rebuilding the name that made it such a respected PC manufacturer back in the day. And, it’s done so with laptops, the same brand of mobile workhorses that were thought to be extinct just a few years ago. But, thanks to the advent of Windows 10 and convertible laptops that don’t suck, even the best HP laptop is getting better every day. In 2018, we’ve seen HP transform into a company concentrating on design flair rather than cheapness.

In some ways, this means the reintroduction of its increasingly prominent ‘privacy filter,’ called SureView, to an ever-expanding range of devices. In others, it equates to the gorgeous gold trimmings we’re seeing on HP’s high-end offerings, like the HP Spectre line of Ultrabooks and 2-in-1s. To help you find the best HP laptop for your demands, we’ve gone hands on with a wide range of hardware, narrowing our picks down to the 5 best HP laptops on the market in 2018.

1. HP Spectre x360

The perfect hybird laptop

CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: : Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Long battery life with quick charging

Keyboard has strong tactile feedback

Gets expensive quickly

Over the last few years, HP has been perfecting its flagship 13-inch convertible laptop – and it’s been one of our favorite 2-in-1 laptops for a few years running. It features perfectly slim bezels and it’s lightweight enough to use as a tablet comfortably. As a regular notebook, you won’t find many with a better keyboard, brighter display or two Windows Hello biometric solutions.

2. HP Spectre 13

The thinnest Ultrabook

CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8 – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB SSD

Impossibly thin and light

Top-notch looks

Light on ports

Second-rate trackpad

This may very well be the most gorgeous laptop we’ve ever laid our eyes (and hands) on. The ceramic white finish is complemented by a two-prong, glossy hinge design that’s absolutely irresistible. That’s all fine and dandy, but in terms of power it’s a real winner too. As a matter of fact, it leverages the sheer might of the most recent 8th-generation Intel CPUs nigh-flawlessly.

3. HP Pavilion 15

The all-around best laptop for school

CPU: AMD A10 – A12 or 7th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: : AMD Radeon R5 – R7 or Intel HD 620 Graphics; Nvidia GeForce 940MX | RAM: 8 –16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) – HD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 128 – 512GB SSD; 1 – 2TB HDD

Affordably priced for students

Extremely customizable

HD only screen to start

What it lacks in performance prowess, the HP Pavilion 15 makes up for in finesse. It’s one of the few remaining AMD-based laptops that HP is still making, which should certainly entice those on a budget. It’s affordable, but don’t think cheap. The HP Pavilion 15 is a rare example of a laptop that knows how to strike a balance, making it an excellent value proposition, especially for students.

4. HP Chromebook 14 G4

HP’s most affordable laptop

CPU: Intel Celeron N2840 – N2940 | Graphics: : Intel HD Graphics | RAM: 2 – 4 GB | Screen: 14-inch HD (1366 x 768) – HD (1,920 x 1,080) | Storage: 16 – 32GB eMMC

Long battery life

Large screen real estate

Fully plastic build

No one wants to blow their entire tax refund on a laptop, which is why laptops like the HP Chromebook 14 G4 exist to begin with. It’s economical without feeling cheap, a distinction that many Chromebooks have made since their inception six years ago. The HP Chromebook 14 G4 in particular boasts a subtle, yet refined appearance that will remain in style for years to come.

5. HP Omen X

The ultimate gaming laptop

CPU: 7th Gen Intel Core i7 | Graphics: : Nvidia GTX 1070 – 1080 | RAM: 12 – 32GB RAM | Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) 120Hz – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) | Storage: 128GB – 1TB SSD; 1TB HDD

Top-end gaming specs

Designed for overclocking

Short battery life

Gaming laptops have long been criticized for their lack of upgradeability, thereby making them more disposable than a gaming desktop by nature. HP, on the other hand, has subverted this crucial flaw by adding an essential features that most gamer’s notebooks lack. Specifically, the Omen X adds overclocking, meaning you determine performance rather than HP.