Lenovo throws 'platform-bending' Windows 8 tablet/laptop into the Miix

Lenovo has announced a slew of new products, including the novel-looking Miix which the company describes 'platform-bending multi-mode device'.

So what does the binocular-monikered Miix actually bring? Well it's a 10.1-inch tablet that converts into a Windows 8 laptop and is priced at £449.99 (around US$690 / AU$751).

Specs wise - that means a 1366 x 768 IPS display, Intel Atom dual core processor and 64GB of built-in storage and up to 32GB from a micro-SD slot.

Heft-wise the tablet on its own weighs in at 1.2 pounds (544g) and is just over 1cm thick. There's an optional 3G-GPS option and battery life is apparently 10 hours.

And if that doesn't bend your platform, we don't know what will.

U and S series

Also offered up by Lenovo are the thin and lightweight U and S series additions - namely the IdeaPad S400 Touch, S500 Touch, S210 Touch, U330 Touch and U430 Touch.

As you may have gathered from the products names, these laptops are all touch-enabled to take advantage of Windows 8's finger friendly user interface.

The 14-inch IdeaPad U430 Touch is the priciest of the new arrivals, starting at £700 (around US$1,075/ AU$1,172) for the basic version. It's thin enough to be considered an Ultrabook and you can have up to Core i7 Intel processor, optional Nvidia GeForce graphics and a variety of storage options.