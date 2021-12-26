LG's C1 OLED TVs have crashed to all-time Aussie lows for Boxing Day

Some deals simply can't be beaten, and that's the case with these astonishing Boxing Day deals for LG's C1 OLEDs. These hugely popular televisions have been steadily decreasing in price all year, and have now hit all-time Aussie lows in three popular sizes – 48 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches.

The LG C1 OLED is now a mere AU$1,737 for the 48-inch model over at Bing Lee's eBay store. If 48-inches is too small, you can step it up a notch and get yourself the 55-inch version instead for the best-ever price of just AU$1,926, marking a further AU$109 price drop over the best Black Friday offer we saw last month. Heck, why not go even further and score the 65-incher for its lowest price yet of a smidge over AU$2,695 – all at Bing Lee's eBay store.

Last year's LG CX model was a runaway bestseller, offering a perfect mix of performance and affordability, and its C1 successor is arguably even better. LG Electronics makes the best OLED TVs in the business, with vivid colours, capable processing, and stunning light-dark contrast. The C series is a great midpoint in the LG range and capable of satisfying huge swathes of TV watchers.

There are few screens more likely to satisfy you at this price; just be sure to use the code BD10OFF at checkout to secure these great discounts.

LG 65-inch C1 OLED TV LG 65-inch C1 OLED TV | AU$3,999 AU$2,695.35 on Bing Lee eBay (save AU$1,303.65) We rate the 65-inch LG C1 model as the best TV you can get right now, with vibrant colours, incredibly clear imagery and the kind of true blacks that only OLED can deliver. It strikes a great balance between price and size, with a nice big screen but (with this discount) still costing well below the AU$3,000 mark. Available from Bing Lee's eBay store using the code BD10OFF.

LG 55-inch C1 OLED TV LG 55-inch C1 OLED TV | AU$2,795 AU$1,926 on Bing Lee eBay Store (save AU$869) If you don't have the space or cash for the 65-inch panel, then this 55 incher might suit you better. For Boxing Day it's now at its all-time low of just AU$1,926 (even cheaper than its Black Friday price of AU$2,035) so if you missed out last month, this incredible deal more than makes up for it. Make sure you apply the code BD10OFF at checkout for the full discount.

LG 48-inch C1 OLED TV | LG 48-inch C1 OLED TV | AU$2,495 AU$1,737 on Bing Lee eBay Store (save AU$758) LG's smallest OLED has proven pretty popular as a personal gaming screen or as a secondary TV, and if you've been eyeing one off but have been hesitating because of the price, this Boxing Day deal sees it crash to an all time low of just AU$1,737 – that's a good AU$200 less than we've ever seen before. If you're keen on picking one up, you'll need to use the code BD10OFF at the eBay checkout.

Why should you buy the LG C1? It's a five-star product, and one of the best TVs on TechRadar to date. Alongside astounding colour reproduction, there's a suite of high-end inputs – like the four HDMI 2.1 ports – to allow you to game on a next-gen console at full power, plus excellent smart features and interface.

These current offers aren't going to last, so we'd recommend you not sleep on them. If you've been keen on upgrading your home entertainment for the new year, now's the time to pounce.