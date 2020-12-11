Kogan offers up AirPods Pro for AU$309 and plenty more in pre-Boxing Day 48-hour sale

If you've missed out on scoring a discounted pair of headphones or laptop in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 sales in Australia (and can't wait for the Boxing Day sales), it's worth trying your luck in Kogan's latest 48 hour flash sale.

The online tech retailer is discounting loads of items across plenty of categories, but we've sifted through the masses of offerings to pick you some of the best deals available, including a particularly good score on Apple's AirPods Pro.

Kogan recently got dinged by the ACCC for some dodgy discounting practices, so be sure to double-check against other Aussie retailer's prices (price-comparison sites like Getprice and StaticICE can help here) before pulling the trigger on anything. We've double-checked all the deals below to ensure they're actually competitive.

If anything from this list does interest you, you'd better jump in quick as the sale ends December 12 at 11:59PM AEST, or in the case of the more popular products, while stocks last.

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$309 (was AU$399; save AU$90) You'll rarely find discounts on Apple products, and generally when you do, there'll only be a small discount, so this AU$90 saving from Kogan is a solid way to set yourself up with Apple's popular true wireless AirPods Pro. Featuring a sealed in-ear design, active noise cancellation and 24 hours of battery life (including the charging case reserves), these are great for music lovers on the go.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | i5 / 8GB / 256GB / GTX 1650 | AU$1,094 (usually AU$1,349, save AU$205) Acer's Nitro 5 is a great entry into the world of gaming, and this already affordable model is discounted by more than AU$200 at the moment with Kogan. It's worth noting that some other retailers have it for AU$1,199 currently, so even then this is still the best deal going. It packs in a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM a 256GB SSD and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 for some light to moderate gaming on the go.View Deal

GoPro Hero 9 Black | AU$579 (was AU$699; save AU$120) The world's favourite action cam company, GoPro, continues to excel and its latest flagship, the Hero 9 Black, is no exception. With awesome 5K video capture, a front-facing display, improved battery life, and recently released firmware to spruce up the touch interface, this is all you need to get adventure vlogging. View Deal

Samsung 32-inch UJ590 4K LED Monitor | AU$499 (was AU$579; save AU$80) This 32-inch LED monitor from Samsung offers a 4K UHD resolution (3,840 x 2,160) for a really solid price, and Kogan's current AU$80 discount is the best going at the moment, beating out competing reputable computer stores. It promises vivid colours, smooth gaming thanks to AMD FreeSync, and of course widescreen 4K display of all your favourite media.View Deal