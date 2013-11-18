Yes, YouTube was down, but it's back now

The Tube went down the tube

If you were faced with a "505" page of death as you looked to escape the Monday doldrums with a montage of cat clips earlier today, you weren't alone.

The Google-owned video site suffered a brief but noticeable outage for about 30 minutes. YouTube.com was rendered unusable, but everything has returned to normal.

"Some people encountered errors, or a slower than normal experience on YouTube today," read a company statement. "We worked quickly to address the issue and fixed the problem. We're sorry for any inconvenience this caused."

A YouTube spokesman wouldn't divulge anything further, such as what caused the outage.

Monkeys fixed it

Those who ventured to the site during the down time were greeted with a long list of keyboard-character nonsense and an error message that read:

"Sorry, something went wrong. A team of highly trained monkeys has been dispatched to deal with this situation."

Those are some savvy monkeys if they managed to fix the world's biggest video depository.

We'll keep you posted if YouTube decides to reveal more about today's outage. Until then, happy procrastinating.