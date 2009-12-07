Google links Facebook, Twitter, MySpace in real-time search

In addition to introducing a new visual internet search service with the newly announced Google Goggles, the search giant has also announced real-time news from Twitter is soon to start appearing in its search results.

With the joint power of Google and Twitter combined, the potential and opportunities for the development of so-called 'real time search' is clear.

Freshest results promised

"Now, immediately after conducting a search, you'll be able to see live updates from people on popular sites like Twitter and Friendfeed, as well as headlines from news and blog posts that have been published seconds ago," said Google in a statement.

"All of these updates are ranked to show the freshest, most relevant results related to what you're looking for."

Google is also to extend the reach of its "personalised search" service, learning from users' past searches to deliver them with increasingly more relevant results over time.

"This addition enables us to customise search results for you based upon 180 days of search activity linked to an anonymous cookie in your browser," said Google this week.

Customisation preferences

"It's completely separate from your Google account and web history (which are only available to signed-in users). You'll know when we customise results because a 'view customisations' link will appear on the top right of the search results page. Clicking the link will let you see how we've customised your results and also let you turn off this type of customisation."

Additionally, you will now be able to use real time search on iPhone and Android phones anywhere you are.

You need info now? "Just pull out your smartphone and head to the google.com realtime web in your palm right away - that's the power of mobile real time search," Google informs us.