Fight breaks out over Amazon's .book domain name plan

Amazon is hoping to buy the right to use .book as a domain but authors' groups and publishing industry types are fiercely opposed to the plan.

ICANN, the industry body that oversees internet domains, is auctioning off a whole raft of new domain suffixes including .lol and .book.

As a major book retailer, not to mention a seller of ebook readers and ebooks, Amazon has its eye on .book (think Amazon.book and Kindle.book), as well as .author and .read.

.No .Thanks

But publishing bodies say these domains would give Amazon an anti-competitive edge.

Scott Turow, president of the US Authors Guild, put his objections to ICANN, saying, "We strongly object to ICANN's plans to sell the exclusive top-level domain rights for generic book-industry terms, such as .book, .author and .read.

"Placing such generic domains in private hands is plainly anticompetitive, allowing already dominant, well-capitalised companies to expand and entrench their market power. The potential for abuse seems limitless.

"ICANN, of all entities, should be mindful of the critical need to maintain an open, freely competitive internet," he concluded.

Unsurprisingly, some of Amazon's competitors are also vocally opposed to the bid, including Barnes & Noble.