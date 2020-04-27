How to watch the Virtual Madrid Open: live stream Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and more online today

Live sport is back, in a manner of speaking, as professional tennis stars like Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova swap their rackets for PS4 controllers this week - but will still be vying for glory on the famous clay of The Caja Mágica in Spain. Here's how to watch the Madrid Open Virtual Pro online and stream it for free from anywhere in the world today.

Madrid Open Virtual Pro cheat sheet The virtual Madrid Open is being held April 24-27 and gameplay starts at 2pm BST/3pm CEST - or 9am ET/6am PT in the US each day.

The tournament will be played on PlayStation 4's Tennis World Tour, with both the men's and the women's draw featuring 16 players, divided into four groups of four. The virtual Madrid Open will start off as a round-robin, after which the winner and runner-up from each group progresses to the quarter-finals - when it adopts the more familiar look of a knockout competition.

Matches are provisionally being scheduled in at 15 minute intervals, so it's worth quickly checking out even if you don't have that much time on your hands.

Group 1 is surely the group of death in the men's draw, featuring not only Britain's Andy Murray and 'home' favourite Rafael Nadal, but Gael Monfils and Denis Shapovalov as well.

On the women's side, group 2 looks particularly fierce, with world number five Elina Svitolina joined by British fan favourite Johanna Konta, former Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka and Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

Given the dearth of actual sport due to the coronavirus, this is an event not to be missed - so here's how to watch the virtual Madrid Open tennis and stream it online no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch The Last Dance Michael Jordan documentary

How to watch a Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro live stream from anywhere in the world

Watching the virtual Madrid Open tennis this week is easy, as it's being live streamed exclusively on Facebook Gaming. It'll go live on the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro's Facebook page at the designated start time (2pm BST/3pm CEST/9am ET) - or RSVP your interest here and you'll be given a notification when it's time to start watching.

The one catch is that Facebook isn't available in a number of countries, most usually due to government internet restrictions. Where this is the case, you could consider using a VPN.

This handy bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access content, websites and services from anywhere in the world. Just be mindful of local laws where you and consider if watching other people play video games is really worth a run in with the the authorities.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch the virtual tennis at home from anywhere on the planet.

Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro: men's singles draw

Group 1

Rafael Nadal

Gael Monfils

Denis Shapovalov

Andy Murray

Group 2

Dominic Thiem

Diego Schwartzman

John Isner

David Ferrer

Group 3

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Fabio Fognini

Kei Nishikori

Frances Tiafoe

Group 4

Alexander Zverev

David Goffin

Karen Khachanov

Lucas Pouille

Virtual Madrid Open: women's singles draw

Karolina Pliskova

Belinda Bencic

Fiona Ferro

Carla Suárez

Group 2

Elina Svitolina

Johanna Konta

Victoria Azarenka

Sorana Cirstea

Group 3

Bianca Andreescu

Madison Keys

Kristina Mladenovic

Caroline Wozniacki

Group 4

Kiki Bertens

Angelique Kerber

Donna Vekic

Eugenie Bouchard