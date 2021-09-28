How to watch Spectre online: stream the Bond movie anywhere

Spectre sees Daniel Craig return for his fourth round of 007 missions and with No Time To Die finally on the horizon - a Bond marathon is in order. It may be one of the most divisive Bond movies to date, but in the words of Bond himself "it's all a matter of perspective..." so here’s everything you need to know to watch Spectre online wherever you are in the world.

With MI6 still in disarray after the attacks in Skyfall, Spectre sees Craig globetrotting to hunt S.P.E.C.T.R.E, a criminal organization led by Ernst Stavro (Christoph Waltz). While on a mission to prevent the threats posed by the criminal syndicate, M confronts challenges in London to keep the 00 department alive.

The 24th Bond film was one of the most expensive movies ever filmed, costing a staggering $300 million. Filming across five locations, the intense and gripping spy thriller focusses on the fast-paced action sequences with visual effects, stunts, and computer-generated imagery.

While the Bond movie received mixed reviews, Sam Smith’s theme song ‘Writing’s on the Wall’ became the first in the history of the Bond franchise to have a number one song surpassing Adele’s Skyfall which came a close second.

Can the 00 survive another round? Keep reading for all the details on how to watch Spectre wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Spectre from outside your country

If you're abroad or out of your country for whatever reason, you can still stream your favorite TV shows and movies, including Spectre, by using a VPN. By downloading a best VPN, you can avoid any geo-blocks that you may experience when trying to access your usual streaming service if you’re outside of your country.

A VPN is a legal piece of software that allows you to effectively trick your device into thinking that it’s in a completely different location, by changing your IP address to whatever location you want. If you’re abroad or are facing any issues with accessing content, with a VPN you’ll still be able to access on-demand content or live TV as if you were at home

Use a VPN to watch Spectre online from anywhere



Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Spectre online:

1. Download and install a VPN to your device - we recommend ExpressVPN



2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on ‘choose location’ and select the right location



3. Head to the streaming service you need - so if you’re in the Canada, head to Crave



How to watch Spectre online in the US for free

Spectre is currently available to watch in the US in a few different places, and if you've got cable, you'll find a few providers offering the latest Bond movie. The FX channel comes as a part of your package, meaning you're able to stream Spectre with the online streaming platform, FX Now. Login by entering your cable provider details to access the movie. Other TV packages such as Spectrum TV and Direct TV also have Spectre available to watch, you'll just need to log in if you've got the app, or visit the online sites to stream. How to watch Spectre without cable and for free You'll find the 2015 Spectre available to watch with FuboTV. New subscribers can access a 7-day FREE trial, and in that time you can watch Spectre, binge-watch the likes of Dexter and Schitts Creek. Once the free trial ends, a FuboTV cost of $64.99 a month will give you 111 channels, and a whole host of popular movies and TV shows. Outside of the US? As mentioned above, you can avoid regional blocks by checking out a VPN solution to stream your favourite films and TV from anywhere.

How to watch Spectre online in the UK

If you're a Virgin TV Go customer you're able to catch all the 007 action as Spectre is available to watch either on your TV or device. If you're looking for more Bond adventures ahead of the No Time To Die release, you'll also find the special 'Being James Bond' documentary on Virgin TV Go, featuring Daniel Craig as he chats all-things Bond with producers. Unfortunately, if you're not a Virgin TV customer, Spectre is currently only available for rental at £3.49 on either Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube or Rakuten TV. Those with Virgin TV wanting to log-in to watch the service from abroad will need to download a VPN to connect like they would at home.



How to watch Spectre online in Canada

Canadian viewers looking for all the Bond films, including Spectre are in luck - Crave currently has the entire franchise of Bond movies available to stream. To watch Spectre, you’ll need to be signed on to the middle-tier subscription package, Movies + HBO to access the movie. A monthly subscription costs $19.98 plus tax, but before any payment first-time customers are able to sign up for a 7-day FREE trial. Not in Canada? That's no problem- don’t forget a VPN will enable you to stream all your usual content, wherever you are, including your favorite Bond films.



How to watch Spectre online in Australia

If you're Down Under, you'll need to check out the rental options in order to watch Spectre. Currently, the 24th Bond film Spectre is available for Aussie viewers to rent on various platforms. You’ll find it available on either Fetch, or Microsoft for a rental price of AUS$3.99. Alternatively, you can pay an extra dollar to have up to 30 days to watch and 48 hours after hitting play at Apple TV, Google Play, or YouTube TV.

