How to watch India vs Pakistan live stream for free and anywhere in T20 World Cup 2021

India vs Pakistan, a rivalry that goes way beyond sport. Thankfully, this battle's only being fought on the pitch, and what a game it promises to be as Virat Kohli's Indians face Babar Azam's Men in Green. This fixture means the world on both sides of the border, so read on as we explain how to get an India vs Pakistan live stream and watch T20 World Cup cricket online from anywhere - including where you can do so for free.

Incredibly, India and Pakistan have only played one T20I series, and that was almost a decade ago.

India are amongst the T20 World Cup favourites and although Kohli hasn't been at his swashbuckling best for some time now, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are more than capable of picking up the slack. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja is fresh from winning the IPL title here a week ago and is in magnificent form with both ball and bat.

Pakistan are a team in transition, but does that mean the pressure's off? Absolutely not. They're a bit of an unknown quantity, having been able to play precious little cricket in recent times, and you get the feeling that Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will need to have a blinder for them to stand a chance.

Follow our guide for all you need to know to find an India vs Pakistan live stream and watch T20 World Cup cricket no matter where you are.

How to watch T20 World Cup cricket online from outside your country

We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence and try to start streaming T20 World Cup cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream T20 World Cup cricket from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

India vs Pakistan live stream 2021: how to watch T20 World Cup cricket online in India

Image Star Sports subscribers in India can watch the Blues vs Pakistan live either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. The game starts at 7.30pm IST on Sunday evening. Star Sports 1/1 HD will have English commentary. You can also catch all the T20 World Cup action on Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Bangla. The Disney Plus Hotstar prices changed recently. The Disney Plus Hotstar new plans start at Rs 499 instead of Rs 399 (VIP) though the all-access content plan remains the same at Rs 1,499. Those of you wanting to live stream India vs Pakistan on the move will need to use the Hotstar app, which is available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV. Jio and Airtel offer special data plans that offer Hotstar subscription to watch the 2021 T20 World Cup live.

How to watch T20 World Cup: live stream India vs Pakistan FREE in Pakistan

Image The 2021 T20 World Cup is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports, which is fantastic news for cricket fans in Pakistan, as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to sign up using their phone number for verification, then head to the PTV Sports website, where they'll be to tune in without paying a penny. The India vs Pakistan game is set to begin at 7pm PKT on Sunday evening. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free live stream you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch India vs Pakistan: live stream T20 World Cup cricket in the UK

Image You can watch India vs Pakistan via Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel, with play set to begin at 3pm BST on Sunday afternoon. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch India vs Pakistan: live stream T20 World Cup cricket in Australia

Image Cricket fans Down Under can watch India vs Pakistan on Fox Sports and via Foxtel. Prepare for a late one though, with play set to begin at 1am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your T20 World Cup coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch India vs Pakistan: live stream T20 World Cup cricket in South Africa

Image Cricket fans looking to watch the India vs Pakistan game in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport. Play is set to get underway at 4pm SAST on Sunday afternoon. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch T20 World Cup cricket: live stream India vs Pakistan in the US

Image For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, cricket fans in the US have several options to live stream T20 World Cup action, with India vs Pakistan set to get underway at 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning. It's being shown by dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (also available in Canada) that's available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via the ever-reliable Sling TV across a range of devices. On top of a Sling subscription, you can get Willow TV as an add on and try it for a whole month for just $5 - after which it goes up to $10 per month. Or pay $60 for a whole year. New to the cricket scene is ESPN Plus, which is also live streaming India vs Pakistan. The ESPN Plus cost is very tempting too, with monthly plans at a rate of $6.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle for just $13.99 a month, which also gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content.

How to watch 2021 T20 World Cup: live stream India vs Pakistan in New Zealand

Image Stay up late enough and New Zealanders can tune into India vs Pakistan at 3am NZDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. It's being shown by Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to live stream T20 World Cup cricket in the UAE

Image With the India vs Pakistan game starting at 6pm local time, cricket fans in the host country will need to tune in to Starz Play online or via its mobile app. From there, head to the CricLife Max channel, which is broadcasting this and every other T20 World Cup game live. That will cost AED 99 for the first month, and AED 29 thereafter.