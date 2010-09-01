Canon LV-7590 is 'brightest' projector to date

Canon has announced its 'brightest projector ever' with the LV-7590 rocking a 7000 lumen rating, 1800:1 contract and capable of displaying images of up to 813x610cm.

Canon's LV-7590 also brings a new colour control device, but, although it is compatible with five optional interchangeable lenses, is supplied with none.

With a UK release date of Setpember, the LV-7590 is a replacement for the LV-&585 and offers what Canon terms the 'highest brightness of any Canon projector to date'.

Native XGA

"The ubiquitous native XGA resolution is supported by an increased brightness of 7000 lumens and a high contrast ratio of 1800:1, while the projector also features motorised horizontal and vertical lens shift, allowing the projected images to be positioned without the compromises associated with keystone correction," adds Canon.

"Powered zoom and focus are also included - and in line with Canon's stringent image quality standards, the range of features offered by the LV-7590 has been specifically designed to ensure the best possible viewing experience for audiences in large venues."

This is really a projector for big venues – as testified by the potential 400-inch (diagonal) display and a cost of £3,352.

And you'll need to add another £391 quid to that if you want the standard lens.