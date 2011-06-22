Nintendo's Miyamoto confirms Zelda HD for Wii U

As with all Nintendo consoles, Zelda will be a marquee title for Wii U

Legend of Zelda creator, and all-round Nintendo demi-god, Shigeru Miyamoto has confirmed that young Link will finally get a hi-def makeover courtesy of the Wii U.

Miyamoto rubber-stamped the news that we've been awaiting since Nintendo showed-off a Wii U demo at E3, containing HD footage from a potential Legend of Zelda game.

TechRadar has put together a video of what you need to know about the Nintendo Wii U:

He said the Wii U "is a HD system, our first HD system, and we want to create a real HD Zelda game for it,"

"You will see a lot of these in-depth and deep experiences in terms of visual style. You will also see some play styles that are fun and interesting because of the play structure."

Touchscreen controller friendly?

A Zelda game for Wii U has been touted as one of the ways gamers would make use of the new touchscreen controller, as it would allow players to keep a constant eye on maps within the game.

The HD outing would be the second ground-breaking installment of the franchise with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time 3D impressing on the Nintendo 3DS.

Wii U games not all HD

Meanwhile, Miyamoto also told Kotaku that not every game on the console will come packing HD graphics, saying that the company will put no pressure on developers to deliver a hi-def experience.

While the system is rumored to be at least as powerful as rivals Playstation 3 and Xbox 360, that doesn't mean that every game that comes to it will be an HD game.

"We are not planning on putting any restrictions in terms of requiring developers to leverage HD in a particular ways," Miyamoto said. "Even if you are using a simplier visual style it will still look very beautiful."