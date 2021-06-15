Fujifilm EOFY deal: get up to AU$400 cashback on select X-mount lenses

Fujifilm's X-mount bodies are some of the best cameras you can buy. The brand's XF lenses are also top of the line and they all come with price tags to match.

However, shop around during the 2021 EOFY sales and you can score yourself a great XF lens for less from leading authorised retailers. And then, for a limited time only, Fujifilm is offering up to AU$400 cashback in its own EOFY sale.

That means you can also save a little extra on top of the initial discount if you use the lenses for work – they become tax deductible and the savings come in the form of your tax returns.

Several XF optics come with four-figure price tags, which is pretty justified. They're all robust lenses with an all-metal construction, the best hand-crafted glass and performance to match the bodies they support.

They're very different from Fujifilm's XC lenses, which are more compact, portable and affordable options meant for cameras like the Fujifilm X-A7 and the X-T200. The XF range's lenses, on the other hand, are the perfect companions for snappers like the Fujifilm X-T4. The XF lenses are great for the enthusiast, expert or pro, and are best purchased when you can save yourself a little cash.

There are only six lenses included in Fujifilm's EOFY cashback offer, with the pro-level XF 50-140mm f/2.8 R LM OIS WR telephoto zoom earning you the maximum of AU$400. The other zoom included in the offer is the XF 10-24mm f/4 R OIS WR.

The rest are prime lenses – XF 56mm f/1.2 R, XF 23mm f/1.4 R, XF 35mm f/1.4 R and XF 27mm f/2.8 R WR – and come with either AU$200 or AU$350 cashback.

If you want to take advantage of this EOFY cashback offer, be sure to purchase any of the aforementioned lenses from an authorised dealer and hold on to your tax invoice. Then head to Fujifilm's EOFY cashback microsite and fill in your details.

This offer ends June 30, 2021.