Free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 when you pre-order the Fold 3 or Flip 3 with Optus

To mark the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, Telstra announced a frankly bonkers deal which gets you a free Samsung TV with your pre-order (it’s still available, by the way).

But if you don’t have the space (or the desire) for a 43-inch TV in your home, Optus’ pre-order deal is a compelling alternative – the telco is throwing in a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 when you pre-order either phone and pair it with an Optus plan.

To get this offer, you’ll need to pair your phone of choice with any Optus mobile plan and pay the device off over 12, 24 or 36 months. All of Optus’ plans come with no lock-in contract and you’re free to switch telcos anytime, though you’ll still need to pay off the handset.

The Galaxy Watch 4 that you’ll snag in this pre-order deal is just as new as the phones themselves, as it was unveiled alongside the Fold 3 and the Flip 3 last week. The model you’ll receive from Optus will be the 44mm, LTE variant in black, which is valued at AU$549.

LTE means the watch has its own network connection and you can send and receive text messages and calls from the wearable without having it paired to your phone via Bluetooth (if you choose to pay for this extra functionality on your phone plan.) Keep in mind that the 44mm model is the bigger version of the Watch 4, as compared to the smaller 40mm model.

The Galaxy Watch 4 isn’t the only free gift from Optus either – you’ll also have the option of redeeming one of three Samsung gift packs, one of which gets you a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which go for AU$299 at full price.

These Samsung gift packs are available to anyone pre-ordering the new foldable, flippable phones though, no matter the telco, as redemption is through Samsung. If you want to pick up this deal from Optus, you’ll have until September 9 to register.

What can you expect to pay?

Both the Fold 3 and the Flip 3 are priced cheaper than their predecessors. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will start at AU$2,499 for the 256GB model, or AU$2,649 for the 512GB version. On an Optus plan, the minimum you’ll pay is AU$149.10 a month on a 24-month contract.

You’ll pay considerably less for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – it costs AU$1,499 for the 128GB option or AU$1,599 for the 256GB variant. On an Optus plan, the least you’ll pay is AU$107.43 a month on a 24-month contract.