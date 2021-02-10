Foxtel summer sale: get 20% off your chosen bundle for the next 12 months

Fresh from the Cyber Sale it held late last year, Foxtel is back with another fantastic offer that can save you loads of money over the next year.

Foxtel's summer sale gives new customers 20% off the monthly price of each of its bundles when you sign up on a 12-month plan.

Additionally, you can opt for the following 12-month bundles and still score that 20% discount: Foxtel Plus (was AU$49p/m; now AU$39.20p/m), Movies HD (was AU$69p/m; now AU$55.20p/m), Premium (was AU$99p/m; now AU$79.20p/m) and Premium Plus (was AU$139p/m; now AU$111.20p/m).

Here's what you get

Simply click on the deal above (or this link right here) to take advantage of Foxtel's summer sale and receive 20% off the monthly cost of your chosen 12-month Foxtel subscription.

Please note that once the 12-month promo period ends, the regular monthly price will take effect.

Better hurry, though – this offer is only available until Monday February 15, 2020.