Eels vs Rabbitohs: live stream the NRL 2020 semi-finals match

The Rabbitohs are looking red-hot after last week’s win, and now the Eels must face a serious challenge to their premiership chances – it all kicks off tonight at 7.50pm AEDT.

The Eels will need to play hard and fast and tighten their defence if they want to survive this game against the formidable South Sydney side, who crushed the Knights in last week’s match.

It’s all on the line at Bankwest Stadium tonight – it’s time to watch the Parramatta Eels and the South Sydney Rabbitohs go head-to-head.

Parramatta Eels vs Rabbitohs: live stream and time It’s game day! Tonight’s Parramatta Eels vs South Sydney Rabbitohs clash takes place at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Australia, and the match is set to kick off at 7.50pm AEDT. Australians can watch Parramatta Eels vs Rabbitohs live and on Kayo Sports, or on Foxtel’s Fox Footy. A free-to-air broadcast will show on Channel Nine.

Week three also looks set to be thrilling, after the Penrith Panthers took home the win in a close game against the Roosters last week, securing them a spot in the preliminary finals.

The Melbourne Storm is also heading to the preliminary finals in week three after defeating the Parramatta Eels 36-24 last weekend, proving their experience in big games pays off.

All this action can be watched live on both free-to-air and on paid streaming subscription platforms, with the Rabbitohs clashing with the Parramatta Eels at 7:50pm AEDT tonight from Bankwest Stadium.

How to watch the NRL 2020 finals online

The best place to catch all the semi-finals live online would be on Kayo Sports. This streaming service is dedicated to sports and designed to be a die-hard sports fan's best friend.

It's feature-packed with things like SplitView, which lets you watch up to four different streams on the same window, and interactive live stats that are available for all NRL games.

If you happen to miss a game but don't have time to watch a full replay, Kayo Minis will get you up to date with all the highlights in bite-sized clips.

Better yet, the basic Kayo Sports package allows you to stream your favourite sports across two devices simultaneously, or you can opt for the premium package and stream across three different devices at once.

That not enough? Kayo gives you a 14-day free trial to figure out if you'll be happy with the service or not. For a more in-depth look at what the sports streaming service has to offer, check out our Kayo Sports review.

Kayo Sports basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month Kayo's Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You'll have access to Kayo's features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there's no lock-in contract.

How to live stream the NRL 2020 finals for free

The Nine Network has broadcast rights to all the games during the finals, meaning you will be able to watch all the games live and free on Channel Nine.

That also means you can watch the matches on 9Now, the Nine Network's online platform, where the games will be streamed live.

How to live stream the NRL 2020 finals from abroad

League fans currently living outside of Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands can also catch every scrum and try online via the Watch NRL streaming service.

Like Kayo, Watch NRL is a subscription service and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

For the finals, Watch NRL has a new option called the Finals Pass, which temporarily replaces the monthly plan. It gives customers the ability to watch all the matches during Finals Week as well as the Grand Finals live.

Watch NRL Finals Pass | US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39 The contents of this streaming service are only available to view outside of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, but a subscription can be purchased from anywhere. It includes every match in the Premiership. Watch NRL allows you to pause and rewind live matches, and also allows you to download matches for offline viewing. While you can watch the livestream on desktop via the website, the Watch NRL app is also available for iOS, Android and Apple TV. You can even cast onto a TV via AirPlay or Google Chromecast.

If you're currently abroad and aren't too keen on getting yourself a Watch NRL Finals Pass, you will need a VPN, and we've rounded up the best VPN services for you to choose from.