eBay Tuesdays is discounting over 2,500 toys, prices from AU$9

In tomorrow’s eBay Tuesdays deal event, the tech offerings are a bit slim (or, err, nonexistent), but if you’re after some gifts for the kids in your life there’s plenty on offer.

From tomorrow (May 18), there’ll be over 2,500 discounted toys available to eBay Plus members, with deals landing on the site at 10am AEST.

For the little ones, highlights include a Carrera First Paw Patrol Racing Set for AU$39 a piece. It usually retails for around AU$65 but you’ll need to be quick on the clicker to snag one as there’s only 250 sets available.

There’ll also be a great deal on a Hot Wheels Toolbench Playset, which will be available for just AU$19. That’s a fair whack down from its usual price AU$45, and you’ll likely have a better chance of scoring this one too, as there’s 400 sets up for grabs.

eBay Tuesday deals are only available to eBay Plus members, so you’ll need to subscribe to take advantage of the savings. If it’s your first time signing up, you’ll be eligible for a 30-day free trial of the service, which you can cancel anytime.

There’ll be other discounted toys – including a Ford 4-Level Parking Garage Playset and a kids electronic keyboard – but you’ll want to choose carefully as each shopper will be limited to just one item.

All items will use the same promo code – which has not yet been revealed – so if you want to do some gift-giving, you can see everything that will be available in the list below.

Deal highlights

Here is a preview of the deal highlights that’ll be available tomorrow, May 18, as part of this week’s eBay Tuesdays toy deals: