Dell’s Boxing Day sale slashes up to 25% off Alienware gaming laptops + more

Dell has unleashed its Boxing Day deals, and it’s a great time to snap up a bargain on a brand-new laptop or PC if you’ve been holding out. In this week-long sale, you’ll be able to find savings on the premium XPS, Alienware gaming machines and Inspiron laptops for everyday use.

We’ve picked three of the better deals from the sale below, including a huge discount on a Dell Vostro for business users, and a healthy price cut on an Alienware rig that comes packing an RTX 30-series graphics card.

If you don’t see something you like below, head directly to Dell where plenty more models are on sale, including up to 20% off selected XPS devices and up to 40% off selected Inspirons. We also have a dedicated page to the best Boxing Day sales available in Australia, if you’re after more than just laptops.

Dell Inspiron 15 5510 Dell Inspiron 15 5510 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$2,299 AU$1,299 (save AU$1,000) Inspiron’s may not be Dell’s top-of-the-line laptops, but you’re getting plenty of value for money on this discounted machine. It comes packing Intel’s latest i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of SSD storage. It also ships with Windows 11 Home, which is Microsoft’s brand-new OS. Save a whopping AU$1,000 at Dell.

Alienware m15 R5 Alienware m15 R5 | Ryzen 7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3070 | AU$3,199 AU$2,231.10 (save AU$967.90) If you’re looking to bag a gaming laptop for Boxing Day, and a powerful one at that, this discount on the Alienware m15 R5 is worth adding to your shortlist. It comes boasting a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and an RTX 3070 GPU, so you can trust that you’ll get solid gaming performance out of the machine. Rounding out the package is 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Use the code META7 at checkout to get the full discount.

Dell Vostro 7510 Dell Vostro 7510 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 | AU$3,049 AU$1,829 (save AU$1,220) The Vostro line is Dell’s family of business-focused laptops, with extra security features that make it fit for purpose. It comes equipped with an 11th-gen Intel i7 chip alongside Nvidia’s RTX 3050, so it’ll handle graphics-intensive applications with ease. It’s also fitted with a commercial-grade security chip that stores passwords and encryption keys. Save AU$1,220 on this machine for Boxing Day.

Up to 30% off selected XPS laptops Up to 30% off selected XPS laptops Dell’s premium XPS laptops often get a discount of around 15%, but now you can save up to 30% off selected XPS machines for Boxing Day. Discounts are available on 13-, 15- and 17-inch models, with the Dell XPS 13 being the best for portability, and one of our favourite Windows laptops overall.

Up to 25% off Alienware laptops Up to 25% off Alienware laptops Along with the Alienware m15 R5 (mentioned above), there’s plenty of other Alienware devices discounted for Boxing Day. The sale includes machines that are equipped with either Intel or AMD silicon, and graphics cards up to RTX 3060. You’ll even find smaller savings on Alienware’s excellent x15 configurations. Use the code META7 at checkout with select gaming devices to save an extra 7%.