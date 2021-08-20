Dell discounts RTX 3000 series gaming laptops by up to AU$1,755

With most of Australia still in lockdown, you might be feeling like it’s time to upgrade your laptop. Whether you’re in need of something for work, such as the phenomenal Dell XPS 13, or you want a powerful gaming laptop to keep you entertained, we reckon you can find what you need in Dell’s current sale, which is discounting devices by up to 40%.

There’s significant savings on RTX 3000-equipped laptops as well – we’re talking discounts of up to AU$1,755 on devices kitted out with an RTX 3080, which is frankly insane. There’s also been a price drop on monitors (for work and play) as well as Alienware gaming headsets, so there’s something for everyone here. See our highlights below.

Dell Vostro 5510 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,679 AU$1,607 (save AU$1,072) The Vostro line is Dell’s family of business-focused laptops, with extra security features that make it fit for purpose. That includes a mechanical privacy shutter for the webcam, and a commercial-grade security chip that stores passwords and encryption keys. The laptop is also tooled up with an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for excellent performance. Now discounted by a massive AU$1,072 at Dell, which is 40% off.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 (5510) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,149 AU$1,289 (save AU$860) It may not be from Dell’s elite XPS line, but this Inspiron is packing a good amount of power. Under the hood you’ll find an 11th-gen Intel i7 chip, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state storage. It also has an integrated Iris Xe to give a boost to graphics performance. You can expect smooth multitasking from this laptop, befitting its sleek-looking build. Now 40% off at Dell, saving you AU$860.View Deal

Dell G15 (5511) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 Ti | AU$2,199 AU$1,869 (save AU$330) This is the newest version of the Dell G15 gaming laptop, and it comes equipped with an 11th-gen Intel i7 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU. We haven’t spent time with this laptop yet, but online user reviews are mostly positive which certainly bodes well. For all that grunt, you’ll pay a discounted price of AU$1,869, which will save you a tidy AU$330 from Dell.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (9305) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,099 AU$1,784 (save AU$315) This edition of the Dell XPS 13 came out in 2020, which means it's kitted out with an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor and integrated Iris Xe graphics. The design is gorgeous, with ultra-slim bezels on three sides to make the most of its 13-inch FHD display. The speakers leave a little something to be desired, but that’s really our only hang-up with this otherwise brilliant laptop. Now 15% off at Dell, saving you AU$315.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1 | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,949 AU$1,622 (save AU$1,327) If you’re looking for an affordable 2-in-1, Dell has taken 45% off the price of this Inspiron, and considering the cost, it still has great specs. That includes an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 2-in-1 form factor adds versatility, and it’s also compatible with Dell’s stylus, though you’ll need to buy it separately. Save a massive AU$1,327 when you buy from Dell.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 Plus | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 | AU$2,999 AU$1,949 (save AU$1,050) This laptop is kitted out with the kind of specs we haven’t seen on a Dell Inspiron before – namely, an RTX 3000 series graphics card. You’ll get excellent performance from its 11th-gen i7 CPU and RTX 3050 GPU, so you can do intensive tasks such as gaming and video editing. We haven’t spent time with this laptop, so we can’t speak to how effective its thermal system is. Still, it’s now discounted by 35% on Dell, which saves you a massive AU$1,050.View Deal

Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition | Ryzen 7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3060 | AU$2,899 AU$2,319 (save AU$580) The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition comes packing the super-fast AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, and it’s been matched with Nvidia’s powerful RTX 3060 GPU. Those are very impressive specs, particularly when you consider the laptop’s discounted down to AU$2,319. That kind of power means the laptop runs hot, so keep this in mind before you buy. Save AU$580 directly from Dell.View Deal

Alienware m17 R4 | i7 / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 3080 | AU$5,849 AU$4,094 (save AU$1,755) Big, powerful and beautiful – that’s the Alienware m17 R4. This rig comes equipped with a 10th-gen Intel i7 chip, a whopping 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for a growing gaming library. With an RTX 3080 at the helm, it’s easily able to power the latest AAA titles with no compromises. It’s now on clearance at Dell’s online store, so you can save 30% on the beast.View Deal

Dell 34-inch curved gaming monitor (S3422DWG) | AU$899 AU$629.30 (save AU$269.70) If you’re in need of a new gaming monitor, this expansive 34-inch option from Dell could fit the bill, and it’s now 30% off. It’s a 1800R curved monitor with 1440p native resolution, and it’s a VA panel, so you’ll get the best contrast compared to other panel types, albeit with a slight hit to viewing angles. A 144Hz refresh rate gets you great clarity, and it’s also got support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Now AU$269.70 off at Dell.View Deal

Alienware gaming headset (AW510H) | AU$214 AU$96.35 (save AU$117.65) If you’re looking out for a gaming headset, this option from Alienware is down to just AU$96.35 on Dell. It has 7.1 surround sound for immersive audio, so you can get sucked right into the action. Keep in mind that these are wired, and come with a retractable mic as well. Dell has reduced them by more than half price, saving you AU$117.View Deal