Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream: how to watch every game online from anywhere

The 2019 Cricket World Cup is nearly here, with nine of the world's elite cricket-playing countries descending upon the hosts England for the international limited overs cricket tournament. Expect big hitting, athletic fielding and one team left standing by the end on July 14 - you've come to the right place to find out how to live stream every last ball of the Cricket World Cup regardless of where you live.

2019 Cricket World Cup - where and when The 12th Cricket World Cup takes place over 48 matches around 12 grounds of England and Wales - all the way from Chester-le-Street in the North down to Southampton on the South coast, and of course including the likes of Old Trafford, The Oval and Edgbaston. It all kicks off on May 30 with the tournament lasting a month-and-a-half. It all culminates with the final at Lord's on Sunday, July 14.

So what should we expect from the 12th incarnation of Cricket World Cup? Well the hosts England enter the tournament as favourites (according to Betfair at least). Not only have they proved over the years that they should be feared in the unique British conditions, but Eoin Morgan's men come in on fantastic form, too. Their batsmen in particular have set new standards, with Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root all hitting form at the right time.

India have the world's two top ICC ODI ranked batsmen (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) and the number one bowler (Jasprit Bumrah) and will naturally be a feared force. But perhaps most attention will be on reigning champions Australia, as they welcome back suspended duo Steve Smith and David Warner.

With the likes of South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and West Indies also involved and hungry to win the competition, it should be a fantastically exciting few weeks of daily cricket action. If you want to know where you'll be able to watch every single match, we'll tell you exactly where you can catch them online with a Cricket World Cup live stream.

How to watch the 2019 Cricket World Cup from outside your country

You don't have to miss a single minute of Cricket World Cup - even if you're abroad and discover that your home broadcaster's online coverage is geo-blocked (we hate it when that happens).

If that happens to you and you're desperate to watch that domestic coverage, there's still a way to get it that doesn't involve putting your security at risk with some dodgy, illegal stream from Reddit. You can simply use a VPN to login back to your country that is broadcasting the actions, and it's really easy to do:

Upcoming Cricket World Cup fixtures

Thursday 30 May

England vs South Africa - Lord's, London, 10.30am BST

Friday 31 May

Pakistan vs West Indies - Trent Bridge, Nottingham 10.30am BST

Saturday 1 June

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 10.30am BST

Australia vs Afghanistan - County Ground, Bristol, 1.30pm BST

How to stream the Cricket World Cup live in the UK

It feels like a crying shame that a home World Cup won't be shown for free in the UK (not even the final!), but British cricket fans will be well used to this by now. Sky Sports will have coverage of every single game. If you subscribe, you'll be able to watch the match live on your TV or you can live stream it to your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £8.99 a day, £14.99 a week or - as part of a special offer to cricket fans - £25 per month for the next four months. That will cover the ICC CWC as well as the Ashes later in the summer. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to live stream the Cricket World Cup final in Australia (for FREE)

The Aussies are one of the only countries around the world that actually have some live cricket from the 2019 World Cup that's free to watch. All matches featuring Australia will be shown on Channel 9 and through 9 Now, as well as the semi-finals and final. Paid-for service Fox Sports is showing every other match (in addition to the matches Channel 9 has. But Australians can also live stream Cricket World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to watch the Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand live stream

In New Zealand, Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup from England and Wales. That means access via the Sky Go app for subscribers as well. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports is the official broadcaster on TV in World Cup hopefuls India. Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. And it's not just cricket that Hotstar has on show, the above subscription also gets you access to hit US TV shows with Game of Thrones among the ones you can watch.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup: US live stream