iPad 3 leaks expose Retina Display, 8-megapixel camera?

UPDATE: Check out our new iPad review

The Apple iPad 3 will definitely boast a Retina Display and will probably come loaded with an improved 8-megapixel camera if a pair of high profile leaks prove to be accurate.

The respected Apple news site MacRumors claims it has obtained a genuine iPad 3 display from the Apple production chain, which retains the same 9.7-inch form factor.

However, after close examination under a microscope, the site says it can confirm that the soon-to-be-announced new tablet will indeed boast the super high resolution display Retina Display.

The report says: "When comparing the iPad 3 display to one from an iPad 2 under a microscope, the difference in resolutions becomes readily apparent, with the iPad 3 display's pixels appearing to be one-quarter the size of those on the iPad 2.

"Extrapolating out, the iPad 3 screen should carry a full resolution of 2048x1536, exactly twice the linear resolution of the iPad 1 and iPad 2 which is 1024x768. Such a screen should be able to display much sharper images as compared to the previous generation iPads."

Better pics, longer life?

MacRumors blockbuster find was followed by reports from Taiwan showing photos of a purported iPad 3 casing, which appeared to present a larger camera lens and slightly refined rear casing.

Taiwan's Daily Apple publication says the parts, obtained "through special channels" prove that the iPad 3 will boast a better snapper than the two-megapixel offering currently housed on the iPad 2.

The report speculated that the larger lens meant an iPhone 4S-like 8-megapixel camera, while the slightly more tapered edges would enable Apple to accommodate longer battery life.

Recent guestimates suggest that Apple will unleash the iPad 3 in the first week of March, with reports last week predicting that March 7th will be D-Day.

Via: MacRumors, AppleInsider