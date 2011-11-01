GFI announces Vipre 2012 security suite

Vipre 2012 is now available

GFI has launched the latest version of its Vipre Internet Security suite in the UK.

The software uses a proprietary technology stack to protect against the latest malware issues and GFI claims it has a minimal impact on PC performance.

The new software has a streamlined installation process, as well as a refined detection technology to scan PCs quicker. In case of a major problem, the software also enables Vipre technicians to take control of PCs to solve problems more quickly.

This version of the software also introduces spam filtering technology and a smarter firewall.

"Much of the security industry ignores the fact that their products are the cause of so much frustration among PC users," said Mark Patton, general manager of the GFI software security unit.

"Vipre antivirus is 100% focused on providing users with best-in-class malware protection while conserving the speed and performance of their PCs.

Vipre also protects against email-borne viruses, supporting all desktop email clients using POP3 or SMTP, including Outlook. It is certified by AV-TEST, ICSA, Virus Bulletin (VB100) and West Coast Labs.

As well as Vipre Internet Security 2012, an alternative Antivirus 2012 suite is also available.

A one-time license purchase is good for the entire life of the PC on which it is first installed. Pricing for a single PC starts at £69.99 for Vipre Internet Security 2012. An annual purchase license for up to 10 PCs costs £40.

A single user license is £20 for Vipre Antivirus 2012 and £30 for Vipre Internet Security 2012.