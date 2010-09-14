ARM's NuSmart project targeting lightweight PCs

ARM and Chinese tech company NuFront have announced the NuSmart 2816 system on a chip, which includes a 2Ghz dual-core ARM Cortex A-9 processor and is aimed squarely at the burgeoning laptop, netbook and tablet markets.

Although X86 processors are still the norm in laptops, ARM is seeking to transfer its huge success from the mobile phone market to the portable computing world.

To that end, it has partnered with NuFront to produce the NuSmart, 2816, which should bring ARM's mobile power efficiencies to ultra-thin laptop, all-in-one desktop, netbook and tablet markets.

Integration

"NuSmart 2816 is the world's first chip to integrate a 2GHz dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 processor, a multi-core 2D/3D graphics processor, 64-bit DDR2/3-1066 memory controller, 1080p multi-format video engine, SATA2 controller, USB2, Ethernet, together with general I/O controllers," explains ARM.

"By leveraging the multi-layer hybrid interconnection technology, multi-level fine grain power management technology and advanced 40nm manufacture process, NuSmart 2816 is very energy efficient consuming less than two watts when running at 1.6GHz."

Apparently, NuSoft is working on kit for open source platforms like Android, and, interestingly, is working with Microsoft.

Evolution

"We are seeing the computing landscape evolve with capabilities emerging from new and different areas," said Tudor Brown, president, ARM.

"Nufront is an excellent example of the pioneering approach to addressing existing computing markets with innovative products."

So, now we just have to look forward to products that bring this chip to market.