Cheap iPhone deal: Save AU$648 on an iPhone XS or XS Max from Telstra

Telecom giant Telstra has slashed prices on its remaining stock of Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max units – offering an impressive AU$648 off the handset when you get one on a 2-year or longer plan.

Available to both new and existing customers, the iPhone XS and XS Max are available on either 24-month or 36-month contracts, and this offer applies to both the 64GB and 256GB iPhone XS and the 256GB iPhone XS Max, in any in-stock colour.

To get access to that discount, simply combine your iPhone model of choice with any Telstra month-to-month postpaid plan and then stay connected for the length of the contractYour discount will be divided up over the duration of your plan and credited on your monthly bill.

What makes this deal even sweeter is that Telstra is also throwing in a year’s subscription to Apple TV Plus , which would normally set you back AU$7.99 per month (a total of AU$95.88). Notable titles on Apple’s streaming service include Morning Wars, Jason Momoa epic See, Sesame Street spin-off Helpsters, teen fantasy Ghostwriters, Hailee Steinfeld’s Emily Dickinson biopic, and NASA drama For All Mankind.

Whilst the iPhone XS series aren’t the most recent models produced by Apple, these former flagships are still superior, powerful phones, with a bunch of amazing features including a great camera, a huge 6.5-inch screen on the XS Max and fast internals with amazing gaming capabilities.

Telstra iPhone XS prices

Excluding monthly plan costs, with that AU$648 discount here’s what you’ll pay for the iPhone XS:

iPhone XS 64GB | AU$984 over 24 or 36 months (RRP AU$1,629; save AU$645)

iPhone XS 256GB | AU$1,248 over 24 or 36 months (RRP AU$1,879; save AU$601)

We’ve put together Telstra’s current 24-month post-paid plans for the iPhone XS in the following table:

Model Small plan (15GB data) Medium plan (60GB data) Large (100GB data) Extra large (150GB data) XS 64GB AU$91 AU$101 AU$121 AU$141 XS 256GB AU$102 AU$112 AU$132 AU$152

If you’re keen on signing up, just click here to be taken directly to Telstra's online store.

The iPhone XS Max is sold out in 64GB, but the 256GB model is still on offer. With the special Telstra discount and excluding monthly plan costs, here’s what that’ll cost you:

iPhone XS Max 256GB | AU$1,416 over 24 or 36 months (RRP $2,049; save AU$633)

For simplicity, we whacked Telstra’s current 24-month post-paid plans for the iPhone XS Max together into the following table:

Model Small plan (15GB data) Medium plan (60GB data) Large plan (100GB data) Extra large (150GB data) X Max 256GB AU$109 AU$119 AU$139 AU159

If you want to jump on to any of the above, simply click here to be taken to the Telstra sign-up page.

Terms and conditions

Like with any good relationship, this sweet deal requires your commitment – here, that’s to the 24-month or 36-month plan you’ve selected. Should you decide to opt out of your plan early, you will be sacrificing any future discounts, and will need to pay off the remaining balance of your iPhone in full. Having said that, you’re free to transition between Telstra’s different plans without penalty at any time.