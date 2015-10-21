Toyota's hydrogen car gets a little help from Doc Brown and Marty McFly

Toyota has brought together Back to the Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox for a special video ahead of launching the hydrogen fuel cell powered Toyota Mirai.

It's not exactly a flux capacitor, but it's no surprise Toyota would take advantage of today's Back to the Future Day celebrations, as today is when characters Marty McFly and Doc Brown travel into 'the future' to - October 21, 2015 - in the second installment of the franchise.

Loosely inspired by the trash-fueled technology found in the film's Delorean vehicle, Toyota's $57,000 Mirai does use trash as fuel, but only after a bit of a process.

"While drivers can't exactly throw soda cans and banana peels into the Mirai fuel tank and expect to cruise the roads of California, organic waste can decompose and produce biogas at landfills," Toyota explained.

"This gas can be purified into and converted into hydrogen for fuel," the car maker explained, adding that the only emission from the vehicle is water.

The Toyota Mirai goes on sale today. You can check out Doc and Marty in the video below, along with Toyota engineer Mischa Pollack.

Toyota is also showing off a modified 2016 Tacoma model, made to replicate Marty McFly's dream truck from Back to the Future.

Unfortunately, this Tacoma model won't be on sale, but you can check it out today in Los Angeles, New York and Dallas.

There's is, however, Toyota also tweeted "This is heavy! Actually, it's pretty light. It's Marty's dream truck, only smaller," with a picture of a mini version of it. While Toyota didn't announce any plans to sell this small, toy version, we're hopeful.