Jeep's gone bonkers with amazing concepts for its 75th birthday

Thousands of Jeep enthusiasts gather every year in Moab, Utah for the Easter Jeep Safari to traverse trails on a 9-day expedition that pushes the limits of off-road capabilities. This year's Safari marks the 50th anniversary for the event and the 75th birthday of Jeep and the Jeep brand, and the auto maker isn't holding back with its celebratory festivities.

Jeep is bringing seven salacious concepts to the Moab, which kicks off on March 19, with completely customized vehicles based off Wranglers and Renegades. These concepts range from a couple accessory add-ons to outrageous makeovers. Either way, I'd be willing to give up an organ or two to take one home.