Sony unveils web browsing Cyber-shot

Forget about lugging around that tired old netbook to get online on the go. That is SO 2008! Why not try one of Sony's new Wi-Fi enabled web-browsing Cyber-shot cameras instead?

Sony has followed up yesterday's announcements of a raft of new Cyber-shot compacts with a separate announcement for the Cyber-shot DSC-G3.

Specs wise the DSC-G3 boasts 10-megapixels, a Carl Zeiss Vario-Tessar lens (with 4x optical zoom), 4GB of internal memory and a 3.5-inch LCD screen.

It also comes with all the usual Sony features such as face recognising, image stabilising and the like.

Sony's new camera will let you get online anywhere you can find a Wi-Fi connection, such as any free or paid-for public hotspots, "including hotels, restaurants, coffee shops and airports". (Like, obviously!).

Upload pics directly

Users simply hit the WLAN button on the camera to open the web browser and head to the Sony Easy Upload Home Page, so you can post your holiday snaps directly to sites such as Photobucket, Shutterfly, Picasa or YouTube and Dailymotion with no need for any messing around with computers at all!

TechRadar will bring you the news of Sony's European launch plans for the Cyber-shot DSC-G3 camera as soon as we get them.