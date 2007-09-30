UK broadband is among slowest in EU

The UK has some of the slowest broadband internet connections in Europe - and we also pay the highest price for the privilege.

Broadband Britain is also behind former Soviet bloc countries Poland, Hungary with an average speed of 2.6Mbps. Slovakia managed to score 2.8Mbps in the survey by the Information Technology Innovation Foundation.

The UK's ranks above Switzerland, Ireland, Turkey, the Czech Republic, Spain and Greece, but behind most other European countries. Finland tops the poll with an average broadband speed of 21.7Mbps.

Finland also scores highly when it comes to low prices for broadband. Households there only pay £2.54 per month, compared to the UK average of £5.50, the Telegraph says.