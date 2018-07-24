The best iPhone 8 Plus plans and prices in Australia compared

A lot of the hype that normally comes with the Plus-sized releases has been stifled when it comes to the poor iPhone 8 Plus. Being announced in the shadow of the larger and, frankly, more impressive iPhone X may well hurt its reputation.

That said, there's a valuable role that the iPhone 8 Plus plays, particularly considering that the price sits at the midpoint between its smaller iPhone 8 brethren and the oversized 10th anniversary edition handset. For more detailed info, check out our iPhone 8 Plus hands-on review.

So if it's more expensive than the iPhone 8, but less pricey than the iPhone X, how much exactly will the Plus-sized flagship set you back? Read on to see the best plans with all the major carriers, whether you're after big data, best budget option, or just the best overall value.

The best iPhone 8 Plus plans

Considering the dizzying heights the Apple flagship prices have risen to, there's no wonder that people will be looking to soften the blow with a contract plan. We've tracked through deals of the past and are now bringing to you the best prices that will land you an iPhone 8 Plus on a contract in Australia.

Best budget option – iPhone 8 Plus 64GB | 2GB data | No lock-in contract | $81.20 pm Vodafone is rocking the cheapest iPhone 8 Plus plan right now, and the no-lock-in contract means you can leave any time, only paying off the remaining value of the handset. Jump in to the $30 plan to score yourself 2GB of data each month. Total cost over 24 months is $1,948.80



Best overall value – iPhone 8 Plus 256GB | 30GB data | Music streaming | $104 pm Optus has a sweet deal that balances out the best of the budget and top-tier realms, but also manages to offer it up for a real decent $104 a month. You'll score the larger 256GB model of the iPhone 8 Plus and the plan's 30GB of data will go a long way with Optus' music streaming offers. Total cost over 24 months is $2,496

Best big data – iPhone 8 Plus 256GB | 205GB data | Unlimited international roaming calls | $145 pm Optus have a limited (and ridiculous) data offer going right now – 205GB of included data. On top of this, there's 6GB of roaming data, unlimited international calls and texts, and unlimited roaming calls... not to mention all the included Optus extras like Optus Sport and National Geographic subscriptions. Total cost over 24 months is $3,480

Best iPhone 8 Plus plan for each carrier

Best Telstra plan – iPhone 8 Plus 64GB | 30GB data | Unlimited international calls and texts | $127 pm If you're looking to get on the Telstra network, some of the higher data plans it offers don't quite compete with the likes of Optus, but for this 30GB plan you'll get a good balance of Telstra extras without having to drop excessive money into it. You'll score unlimited international calls and texts, a free 24-month subscription to a Foxtel Now Starter Pack, and streaming via Apple Music won't count towards your data cap. You can also drop an extra $10 a month to get Peace of Mind data, which allows you to go over your cap and, instead of paying for each GB, get a reduced download speed (1.5Mbps). Total cost over 24 months is $3,048

