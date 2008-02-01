New tabletop radio/CD player from Tangent

High-quality table radios are all the rage these days with brands such as Tivoli, Vita and most recently, Meridian, setting the standard for audiophile-grade radio. A newcomer on the UK scene is Danish company Tangent.

The firm covers all things radio - four ranges cover DAB, internet, FM and clock radio - plus the brand has just launched its first model to incorporate a CD player.

Radio gaga

Called the Cinque, the new unit is available in standard CD/FM guise, with a DAB-equipped model available for an extra £50. The radio incorporates a slot-loading CD player that's compatible with MP3- and WMA-encoded CD-R/RW discs. Key to the design is the heavyweight contoured wooden cabinet, which Tangent says offers a noticeable difference in performance over plastic.

It is based around a bass-reflex construction and has a high-quality 75mm driver delivering the sonics. Further features include a 3.5mm auxiliary input for additional portable sources, a remote control, plus an alarm clock.

It also offers an LCD display, headphone and line output, plus a generous frequency response of 80Hz-20kHz. In addition to a Walnut finish (£240 in DAB version), the Cinque is also available in white, black and red gloss options for an additional £20.