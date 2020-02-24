Arvo bargain: snag AU$40 off a pair of Apple AirPods with wireless charging

Apple products are very rarely discounted and that’s why we’re excited about this deal from Kogan – you can grab a pair of the latest version of the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case for only AU$280.

Arguably the most awesome Apple Airpods 2 feature is its wireless charging case – if you have a Qi charging pad, you can effortlessly plonk your headphones straight on there to power them up, no questions asked. Normally you would have to pay AU$320 for AirPods with the wireless charging case so this is a real bargain, especially for an Apple product.

The Apple AirPods 2 have a built-in microphone that picks up your voice loud and clear, and are equally as good as your iPhone for using Siri.

Thanks to the inclusion of Apple's new H1 chip, pairing the AirPods is quick and effortless – these babies are able to automatically connect to your phone without you having to delve into the Bluetooth settings menu.

If you’re as excited about this deal as we are, you can grab a pair by visiting Kogan's online store using the link below.