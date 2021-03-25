The newest line of Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, were accompanied by a new refinement in Xbox controllers. While extremely similar to the Xbox One controller, there are some subtle differences with the Xbox Series X/S controller, the most obvious being the inclusion of a Share button for easily capturing screenshots – something the PS4 introduced years before.

While this new version of the Xbox controller was designed first around providing a great experience on consoles, you can also carry it over to your PC, if you're so inclined. Doing so is relatively simple – but in this guide, we'll explain everything you need to know.

There are two different ways to connect your Xbox Series X/S controller to your PC. You can use a micro-USB cable or you can connect via Bluetooth. Both methods have advantages and disadvantages.

Here's how to use your Xbox Series X controller on PC.

How to use your Xbox Series X controller on PC via USB-C

Using a USB-C cable is the simplest way to play, as it removes any fears of the battery draining while you're having fun. It does mean you'll be tethered with the length of the cord, though. To set up your controller on PC for the first time, do the following:

Connect a USB-C cable to your controller

to your controller Connect the other end to a USB 3.0 or better port on your PC.

on your PC. Windows should automatically install the correct driver . If it doesn't, make sure you have the latest version of Windows installed.

. If it doesn't, make sure you have the latest version of Windows installed. When it's ready, the Xbox button on the controller will turn white.

How to use your Xbox Series X controller on PC via Bluetooth

Using a Bluetooth connection for your controller eliminates any worries of being tangled or tethered with a cord. You'll have to keep an eye on the battery life, though.

Turn on your Xbox controller by holding down the Xbox button.

your Xbox controller by holding down the Xbox button. Press the Pairing button to begin the Bluetooth pairing process.

to begin the Bluetooth pairing process. Press the Start button on your PC.

button on your PC. Then select Settings, then Devices, then Bluetooth & other devices .

then then . Turn on Bluetooth.

Bluetooth. Select Add Bluetooth or other device .

. Select Xbox Wireless Controller.

If your PC doesn't support Bluetooth, you can add support with a Bluetooth dongle like the Techkey that'll connect via USB.

To make sure your controller stays updated with the latest firmware and features available on PC, you'll want to download the Xbox Accessories App. It's an optional step but one that ensures you'll always have the best experience possible.

How to use your Xbox Series X controller on Steam

In most cases, your Xbox controller should automatically work with a PC game if it's connected. As Xbox controllers are among the most popular controller choices for PC gamers to use, everything generally works automatically without any special settings.

If you want to absolutely guarantee that everything functions as intended, however, you can enable something called Big Picture Mode. Here's how.

Open Steam .

. Make sure your controller is connected via USB-C or Bluetooth .

. Select Steam settings .

. Select Controller .

. Select General Controller Settings.

Steam should now show that you have a controller connected and will either automatically select certain settings or ask you to configure your Xbox Series X controller. You can remap buttons however you please.

When you're done, make sure to select Generic Gamepad Configuration Support and Xbox Configuration Support and you'll be good to go.