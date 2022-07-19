Telstra’s flash sale takes up to AU$350 off iPhone 13, Pixel 6 Pro and S22 Ultra

Not content with its once-a-month Telstra Day, the telco is back with a seven-day flash sale (opens in new tab), bringing discounts on the iPhone 13 range, the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and even NBN plans.

While the iPhone 13 discounts available today aren’t quite as steep as what we saw from Telstra two weeks ago, we still consider them great deals if you missed out back then, and we haven’t been able to find them cheaper anywhere else at the moment.

All mobile devices on sale can be paired with a Telstra mobile plan or bought outright, but the latter requires you to have a Telstra ID (which you’re able to create at checkout).

If you’re looking to switch internet providers, you can also pick up a discounted Telstra NBN plan in the flash sale. There’s some pretty incredible deals on offer, including AU$20 off Telstra’s NBN 100 plan (opens in new tab) for 12 months, or AU$30 off its NBN 250 plan (opens in new tab) for an entire year.

We’ve pulled the highlights from the sale below, or you can head directly to Telstra to see everything that’s on offer (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) | AU$1,349 AU$1,099 (opens in new tab) (save AU$250) While it’s not quite as good as the AU$350 discount we saw earlier this month, we still think AU$250 off is a pretty sweet deal. This flagship phone has a 6.1-inch OLED display and comes packing the A15 Bionic chip, which ultimately gets you better battery life. You can buy it on a plan or outright (if you have a Telstra ID).

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) | AU$1,699 AU$1,449 (opens in new tab) (save AU$250) The iPhone 13 Pro was AU$50 cheaper at Telstra earlier this month, but if you missed out then this AU$250 discount is still competitive, as nowhere else has a better deal at the time of writing. It has a 6.1-inch OLED display with ProMotion, which is Apple-speak for 120Hz maximum refresh rate. Buy it outright (with a Telstra ID) or on a plan.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) | AU$1,849 AU$1,599 (opens in new tab) (save AU$250) If you want the biggest and best from Apple, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is it. It has genuinely useful camera upgrades, and its larger size (with a 6.7-inch display) means the 13 Pro Max fits in a bigger battery. That results in this device having the best battery life of any iPhone to date, and can get you through an entire day and still not need charging overnight. Available on a plan or outright if you have a Telstra ID.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) + bonus Fitbit Sense | AU$1,299 AU$1,199 (opens in new tab) (save AU$100) Telstra is only offering a AU$100 discount on Google’s Pixel 6 Pro, but what makes this a good deal is that it’ll also throw in a Fitbit Sense for free when you pick up the device (and that’s valued at AU$449). The Pixel 6 Pro is the first top-tier handset from Google, and it comes with a great screen and a multi-talented camera. Pair it with a plan, or buy outright if you have a Telstra ID. Fitbit Sense available via redemption.