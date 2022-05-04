Telstra Day sale: try out Big T’s 80GB plan for just AU$1 for the first month

If you're one of the rare individuals who both uses a mobile phone and likes to save money, today's your lucky day! This month's Telstra Day brings with it a number of savings on Apple, Samsung and Google devices, as well as a sweet discount on one of the telco's sweet plans.

For today only (Thursday, May 5), you'll be able to save AU$250 on the iPhone 12 from Apple, or knock off AU$150 and AU$200 from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro prices respectively.

For those thinking about switching to Australia's largest telco, Telstra is also offering its Medium mobile plan for just AU$1 for the first month, netting you a massive 80GB of data and 5G access.

There's also a AU$150 discount on the iPhone 11 if you don't mind a slightly older handset, or for those hunting down a tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is AU$50 cheaper than usual.

To round it all off, Telstra is throwing in a pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds when you buy one of Samsung's handsets – this includes the Galaxy S21 FE and S22 range as well as the neato Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 folding phones.

You don't even need to sign up to an eligible Telstra mobile plan to take advantage of these deals – all you need is a Telstra ID in order to use the checkout. Apart from the ability to buy the phones outright, you also have the option of paying them off over 12, 24 or 36 months.