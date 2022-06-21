Snag an Xbox Series S for less with these two excellent EOFY deals

If you’re tired of chasing the Xbox Series X, you’ve got a much better chance at snagging the more affordable Xbox Series S (and getting it with a discount at that). During EOFY sales, there’s two great deals on the console, whether you want to buy outright or grab it on a monthly subscription with Game Pass bundled in.

Telstra is offering up a discounted Xbox Series S when you buy it through an Xbox All Access subscription. Xbox All Access is a way for you to get the console and pay it off over 24 months, while also getting Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you access to over 100 games, online multiplayer and exclusive discounts.

The whole package usually costs AU$33 a month over 24 months, but the Big T is knocking AU$5 off the monthly bill, so you’ll pay AU$28 a month (opens in new tab) over two years for the subscription. That’s a saving of AU$120 over 24 months, and after that time period, you’ll have paid the console off and it’s yours to keep.

This deal is part of Telstra’s EOFY sales, so if you’re keen to buy, just be sure to grab it before June 30.

Xbox Series S with Xbox All Access (save AU$120 when you stay connected for 24 months) Xbox All Access lets you pick up an Xbox Series S and Game Pass Ultimate on a monthly subscription, and you'll get a AU$120 discount from Telstra if you stay connected for 24 months. Note that once those 24 months are up, you'll need to pay for Game Pass – it's AU$15.95 a month if you want to keep it. Total cost over 24 months is AU$672

If you’ve got the cash to buy the console outright, we’ve spotted The Gamesmen on eBay offering a pretty sweet deal. eBay Plus members (opens in new tab) can get the console for AU$403.25 with the code PLUSFY22, which is a AU$95 discount. Not to worry if you’re not a member, you can get the Series S for AU$413.60 with the code SAFY20, which saves you AU$85.40.

Xbox Series S | AU$499 from AU$403.25 on The Gamesmen eBay (save up to AU$95.75) Unfortunately this eBay seller has increased the RRP on the Series S console in their listing – it actually retails for AU$499 – but Plus members can use the code PLUSFY22 to get 22% off the listed price. Non-members can use SAFY20 to get 20% off.

eBay’s deal doesn’t come with Game Pass, but you can actually score a three month subscription (opens in new tab) to the service for just one dollar, before it increases to the standard cost of AU$15.95 each month after.

Weighing these two deals up, we think that if you want to sign up to Game Pass, you should go with Telstra so you’ll get better bang for buck in the long run. If you just want the console, however, eBay’s deal may be better for you.