One-day only: Telstra discounts select NBN plans by AU$20 a month

Telstra is slashing the price of its NBN plans for one day only, so you can sign up to a plan and save AU$120 over six months – but that’s not the only perk of getting yourself a Telstra NBN plan.

On top of the AU$20 discount you’ll get each month for your first six months, you’ll also receive a 12-month subscription to Disney Plus completely free. That would normally set you back AU$11.99p/m, or AU$119.99 if you signed up for a year.

If you’re keen to get this one-day deal, it’s available on Telstra’s NBN 50, NBN 100 and NBN 250 plans. For example, the usual cost of Telstra's NBN 50 plan is AU$95p/m, but sign up today and you'll be paying just AU$75 a month for the first six months, before it increases to standard pricing.

On top of this NBN deal, Telstra is also offering some tempting discounts on devices from Apple, Samsung and Oppo. You can get the iPhone 12 for AU$250 off or, if you prefer an Android handset, snag the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for AU$150 off.

iPhone 12 (64GB) | AU$1,199 AU$949 (save AU$250) The iPhone 12 is now AU$949 from Telstra. While it’s been updated in the form of the iPhone 13, we still think this previous-gen phone is a solid choice. It shares much of the same aesthetics with the newer version, and the camera capabilities are almost as good. Importantly though, this discounted iPhone 12 is AU$400 cheaper than the latest model.