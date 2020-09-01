eBay Australia's 21st birthday sale: the best deals on tech and more

eBay is celebrating its 21st birthday this September, and the online marketplace is marking the occasion with 21 days of special deals.

Everyday until September 21, eBay Plus members will have the chance to snap up exclusive discounts and daily flash sales on items such as the Nintendo Switch, AirPods Pro and the brand-new Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones.

These discounts are in limited supply, and they’re available only to eBay Plus members. If you’d like to try and nab any of these daily discounts, you can sign up now and receive a free 30-day trial eBay Plus.

We’re anticipating these Plus-exclusive deals will sell out in the blink of an eye, as these are popular products and we’ve seen very high demand in previous sales. But, eBay is giving its paying members access to plenty of other discounts as well, with 21% off thousands of eBay Plus items up for grabs as well – you just need the code PARTY21 at checkout.

There’s even discounts available for those who aren’t subscribed to eBay Plus. A number of official eBay retailer stores such as Microsoft, Dell and EB Games are also serving up savings across a range of tech that anyone can get their hands on.

To save you trawling through the endless offers, we’ll be finding all the best eBay deals this month and listing them right here, so you can score big bargains on the best tech.

Best Plus-exclusive deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$318 (RRP AU$399.95; save AU$81.95) [EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] If you’d like to pay a little less for a set of noise-cancelling headphones from Bose, the QuietComfort 35 II are a great (and cheaper) alternative. These cans deliver superb sound and top-notch noise cancellation so you can really get lost in your music. We also found these headphones to be incredibly comfortable to wear. To get your hands on a discounted set, head to eBay and use the code PARTY21.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 | from AU$230 (RRP AU$319; save up to AU$89) [EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] To get yourself the best noise cancellation tech without having to wear cans over your head, the Sony WF-1000XM3 are our true wireless earbuds of choice. Sony has managed to squeeze best-in-class noise cancellation and above average battery life into this smart-looking set of headphones – a very rare find. The silver pair is now cheapest in eBay’s Plus-member sale, or if you’ve had your eye on the black set, they’re slightly more at AU$239. Just enter the code PARTY21 to save.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$308 (RRP AU$399; save AU$91) [EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Sony’s latest flagship noise-cancelling headphones are now available, so it’s a great time to pick up a sweet discount on the previous model. eBay’s Plus-exclusive sale has delivered just that, bringing the set down to AU$308 – which is a low price for these class-leading headphones. The newer Sony WH-1000XM4 does have better noise cancellation, but you’ll be paying over AU$200 more for the pleasure (unless you can snap one up during eBay's flash sale). This model is still superb, so nab yourself a discount with the code PARTY21.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro | AU$264 (RRP AU$349.95; save AU$85.95) [EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] If it’s workout ‘buds you’re looking for, we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend the Powerbeats Pro. That’s because they’re designed with earhooks to help keep them secure and an IPX4 sweat-resistant rating for when you’re working out. This eBay Plus discount is only available on the black pair, just enter the code PARTY21 when you checkout.View Deal

Xiaomi Roborock S6 Pure | AU$631 (RRP AU$799; save AU$168) [EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Looking to kick back and have someone, or something do the housework for you? The Roborock S6 Pure is a feature-packed robot vacuum that can keep your floors in tip-top shape without you having to leave the couch. It’s got some great mapping systems, so you can tell it where you want it to go and when, and which places to stay out of. To save AU$168, head to eBay and use the code PARTY21.View Deal

JBL Link View | AU$200 (RRP AU$349; save AU$149) [EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] This might just be the lowest price we’ve seen on this smart speaker from JBL, and it’s available exclusive to eBay Plus members. It’s the brand’s first and only smart display, and what separates the Link View from the stiff competition is its loud and well-balanced sound quality – what we would expect from the audio manufacturer. It comes with the savvy Google Assistant onboard too. Don’t forget the code PARTY21 when you head to checkout.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case | AU$197 (RRP AU$249; save AU$52) [EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] Most major Australian retailers are selling the popular Apple AirPods at full retail value, but you can score yourself a decent discount if you pick them up from eBay during its Plus member sale. Now is your chance to snap up the stylish earbuds at 21% off the RRP. Just enter the code PARTY21 at checkout to make them yours. [Note: the Apple AirPods have now sold out, but check back in to see if they restock.]View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$395 (RRP AU$549.95; save AU$154.95) [EBAY PLUS EXCLUSIVE] When your home becomes your office, you want a great set of headphones to block out the distractions. The noise cancellation in this premium set of cans is best-in-class, and it works whether you’re listening to tunes or taking calls. Most Australian retailers are selling the headphones for the slightly discounted price of AU$495, but eBay Plus members can nab them for even less – just AU$395 with the code PARTY21. [Note: the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have now sold out, but check back in to see if they restock.]View Deal

Other great eBay 21st birthday deals

Not to worry if you aren’t an eBay Plus member – there’s still plenty of excellent discounted items on eBay that are available to everyone. Below, you’ll find hand-picked bargains on tech that anyone can pick up.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 | AU$3,374.25 (RRP AU$4,499; save AU$1,124.75) When it comes to a gaming laptop, this machine ticks all the right boxes. It’s made well, looks good and performs like a dream. Under the hood you’ll find a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, matched with 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU to keep gameplay running smoothly. Having said that, you can opt to get the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with a RTX 2080 graphics card for just AU$300 more, so weigh up your options here. Both are available from Microsoft’s official eBay store with a 25% price cut.View Deal

HP Omen 15 | i9 / 32GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2080 | AU$3,374.25 (RRP AU$4,499; save AU$1,124.75) If you’re looking to go all out, then consider snapping up this HP Omen 15. It has monster specs: a powerful 9th-gen Intel Core i9 CPU, a whopping 32GB of system memory and a RTX 2080 graphics card. That’ll all work together to deliver a super speedy gaming laptop. If you’d like to snap this 15-inch beast up, you best head to Microsoft’s eBay store where it’s had almost AU$1,125 slashed off the RRP.View Deal

Dell G7 17 (7700) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2070 | AU$2,499 (RRP AU$3,499; save AU$1,000) For a super-slick gaming machine, consider this discounted Dell G7 17. It’s packing a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 chip, matched with 16GB of system memory and an Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics card. With that power, you’ll have a laptop that can deliver silky smooth frame rates with ease. That’s topped off with a backlit RGB keyboard. Dell’s eBay store has knocked AU$1,000 off this laptop.View Deal